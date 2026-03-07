Johannesburg DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille outlined five priorities for her mayoral campaign, focusing on infrastructure and job creation

Zille addressed the Johannesburg water crisis, citing political will as key issue rather than funding

Anti-corruption measures are central to Zille's vision for improving safety and governance in Johannesburg

Helen Zille has announced five key priorities she intends to focus on if elected. Image: helenzille/X

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance's (DA) mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, Helen Zille, has announced five key priorities she intends to focus on if elected, including reliable water supply, road repairs, job creation, anti-corruption measures, and establishing a modern government.

Zille launches Johannesburg mayoral manifesto

Zille made the announcement on Saturday, 7 March 2026, at Johannesburg City Hall, where dozens of DA supporters gathered to hear her outline the pledges that will form the basis of her mayoral campaign. She said the DA is best positioned to "save the City of Johannesburg" ahead of the local government elections, expected later this year, likely in November.

Addressing the city's ongoing water supply crisis, driven by ageing infrastructure and rising consumption, Zille said the core issue is a lack of political will rather than funding. She pledged to ensure revenue collected for essential services is ring-fenced to maintain and repair infrastructure and said the DA would partner with the private sector to invest in the city's systems.

Zille also emphasised that corruption would have no place under her administration, pledging to combat it aggressively and improve safety in public spaces. Municipal officials have acknowledged that the city currently lacks the funds to repair failing infrastructure, making governance and resource management central issues in the upcoming election.

Zille also emphasised that corruption would have no place under her administration. Image: helenzille/X

