A DoorDash driver received a huge surprise when they were called to the Oval Office to deliver Donald Trump’s order

The president gave the worker a $100 tip, a move that was filmed and went viral across social media

The gesture comes as Donald Trump continues to promote his policy of making tips tax-free for service workers across the US

A DoorDash driver was stunned after being handed a $100 tip by Donald Trump during delivery. Image: AP News

Source: UGC

Donald Trump made headlines after a routine food delivery turned into a high-profile meeting in the Oval Office. The president ordered a meal from McDonald’s and surprised the DoorDash delivery driver, Sharon Simmons, with a $100 (R1,600) cash tip. The interaction, which was filmed and shared on many online platforms on 14 April 2026, including on X by user @TrumpDailyPosts, showed a lighter side of the president’s daily routine.

A surprising delivery to the Oval Office

This viral moment happened during a time of significant global and domestic pressure. According to AP News, the administration is currently dealing with economic issues. The US wholesale prices rose by 4% due to energy market changes caused by the war in Iran. While the White House manages these financial shifts, the president has used such moments to show his support for the working class.

Pushing for a ‘no tax on tips’ policy

The tipping incident links to one of Donald’s economic plans: the ‘no tax on tips’ policy. By showcasing how important tips are for delivery drivers and hospitality staff, the president is calling for a change in tax laws. This would allow service workers to keep more of their money. This has become an important part of his recent political message to win over voters in the service sector.

Watch the X video below:

SA debates the oval takeaway delivery

The clip gained significant attention online as social media users flooded the comments section to share their thoughts about the generous tip. Many viewers were shocked to see a woman who should be retired working just so she could look after her sick husband. Some viewers felt the whole video was staged, questioning how the president opens for delivery services when he has many assistants. Others were impressed that Donald Trump had ordered from the fast food restaurant, calling him the most relatable president.

The generous tip comes as Donald Trump pushes for a new law that would make tips tax-exempt. Image: @TrumpDailyPosts

Source: Twitter

User @JackHayH said:

"No tax on tips and the McDonald’s delivery to the Oval Office, most relatable President ever."

User @OpokuAmma commented:

"This is not good. You’ve got a woman of a particular age having to work and do DoorDash when she should be retired. You’ve got a man coming out of the Oval Office with the office in the background looking like it’s dripping in gold and whatnot. This was not a good idea."

User @thatsmrgreen2u added:

"So, some random lady walks up to the Oval Office, knocks on the door, and Trump just happens to answer. If that’s not propaganda."

User @MacroBombastic asked:

"Bro, do you really think Trump eats McDonald's? He's got the best food in the world at his fingertips."

User @BitGrow said:

"This kind of tip should indeed be tax-free."

User @@1_Natashenka commented:

"I love this guy!!! He's like everyone's dad... I think Leftists are simply told to hate him, so they do what they're told."

3 Briefly News tips-related articles

A 21-year-old content creator gave a Mr Delivery driver a R2000 tip to help him after his delivery car broke down at his gate.

A customer at Mugg & Bean left a waiter speechless after rewarding him with a R5000 tip for exceptional service during a morning shift, touching the hearts of many social media users.

A content creator shared that someone who racked up a R225 040 bill only gave their waiter a R30 tip, sparking a massive online debate.

Source: Briefly News