Who is Gayton Mckenzie? Age, son, wife, house, organization founded, contacts

Who is Gayton McKenzie? He is a former convicted South African criminal, bank robber, gangster, businessman, motivational speaker, author, and president of the Patriotic Alliance political party. He used his story of shifting from a life of crime during apartheid in South Africa to attaining success as basis for his famous motivational talks. This article has more information about his life, career, and more!

Why is Gayton McKenzie famous? He became prominent in the early 2000s after being involved in a prison expose that led to his early release. But, how did he manage to manoeuvre all this and become such a prominent person? Get Gayton McKenzie's latest news, details about his life in crime, reforms, career and much more below.

Gayton McKenzie's profiles and bio

Real Name Gayton McKenzie Occupation Businessman, Politician, Motivational Speaker, Author Date of Birth 1970 – 1980 Gayton McKenzie's age 40 - 50 years Place of Birth Heidedal, Bloemfontein, South Africa Nationality South Africa Gender Male Sexual Orientation Straight Nationality South African Marital Status Married Spouse Nicolette Joubert Net worth $4 million Gayton McKenzie's Instagram @gaytonmck Twitter @GaytonMcK

How old is Gayton McKenzie?

Gayton's actual birth date is unknown, although he is believed to have been born in the early 1970s or 1980s. Therefore, his age is around 40–50 years. He grew up in Heidedal, Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Who is Gayton McKenzie's wife?

He is happily married to a beautiful woman named Nicolette Joubert. The couple had dated for long before they tied the knot in 2003, and they have been together since. They are happy parents to their two lovely daughters, Kenya and Zara. Who is Gayton McKenzie's son? He does not have any.

Business activities

Gayton used his story of reform during apartheid to build his career as a businessman as basis for his famous motivational talks. He started by visiting schools and other institutions of higher learning in South Africa and giving his inspiration talks while being sponsored by a security company.

Which are Gayton McKenzie's companies?

He runs a diversified business with interests in restaurants, hotels and venues, logistics and transport, imports, energy, mining, entertainment and events, publishing and farming. Additionally, he has gone on to work as a consultant in the mining industry.

Books

He is also an established author; many of his books have been bestsellers in South Africa. Some of his books include:

The New Testament

A Hustler's Bible

Kill Zuma By Any Means Necessary

Trapped

The Uncomfortable Truth

The Choice: The Gayton McKenzie Story

Politics

On November 30, 2013, McKenzie launched the Patriotic Alliance political party and became its first president. He started the political party with the help of Kenny Kunene, who was once called the King of Sushi. They both come from Free State and have also been convicted of crimes in the past.

At the end of April 2014, a few weeks before the elections of May 7, Gayton wrote a highly critical open letter to Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema, which gained widespread attention. The primary criticism focused on the character of Malema, who he accused of not being a real revolutionary.

Gayton McKenzie's 100 days in office were celebrated in May 2022 and came with many promises. He pledged 100% of his salary towards rebuilding the region. However, he also declined a mayoral vehicle and VIP protection. He rejected all the offers as he did not want to cost the municipality anything.

What happened to Gayton McKenzie's house?

In June 2021, Sunday World reported that McKenzie was about to be evicted from his home after failing to pay back a loan. His company, XConcepts Publications, was dragged to the Joburg High Court by Nedbank for failing to repay over R700,000, an outstanding balance of an R1.2 million loan.

Gayton McKenzie's contact details

Gayton is social and likes to engage with his fans, followers and supporters through his various social media platforms. He is heavily present on Twitter @GaytonMcK and Instagram @gaytonmck. So, if you are looking forward to contacting him, you can send him a direct message via these platforms.

What is Gayton McKenzie's net worth?

The president of the Patriotic Alliance Political Party has a net worth estimated at $4 million. He derives his income from his vast businesses and successful career as a motivational speaker and politician. He is also an author of many thought-provoking books.

Why was Gayton McKenzie imprisoned?

He was caught in possession of a gun in two separate incidents and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. During his sentence, he tried to show the world the kind of illegal activities the wardens were carrying out at the Grootvlei Prison in the Free State.

The wardens were filmed supplying hard substances and alcohol and even giving prisoners a loaded pistol to use in an escape. Together with three other inmates, they filmed the corruption, and it was shown on TV. Because of that, he was let out of prison early.

The above article has everything you would love to know about Gayton McKenzie. He rose from being a convicted criminal to becoming prominent in South Africa. His story continues to encourage many and give hope to the youth.

