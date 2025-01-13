As the country comes to grips with Doc Shebeleza's death, many continue to celebrate the late Kwaito star's legacy

A clip from his star-studded Gwazi video where he had Khanyi Mbau throw her underwear at him is making the rounds online

Details of his memorial service have officially been released to allow fans an opportunity to bid farewell to the legend

Khanyi Mbau threw her underwear at Doc Shebeleza in an old music video. Images: Instagram/ mbaureloaded, Twitter/ zola_hashatsi

Source: UGC

We were today years old when we learned that Khanyi Mbau was once an on-screen groupie for the late Doc Shebeleza.

Khanyi Mbau stars in Doc Shebeleza video

Days after news broke of Doc Shebeleza's tragic passing, throwback videos, pictures and stories of the late Kwaito star have flooded social media timelines as fans and peers remember the legend.

Real name Victor Bogopane, the Ebumnandini hitmaker made strides in his decades-long career and was a celebrated figure in the music industry, so much so that he has a song named after him!

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Remembering one of the highlights of his career was Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert, who shared Doc's Gwazi music video that featured cameos from the likes of Gabisile Tshabalala and Israel Matseke Zulu.

A young Khanyi Mbau can also be seen in the crowd as Doc performs, screaming among other adoring fans before enthusiastically throwing her underwear at Shebeleza (01:23):

Doc Shebeleza's memorial service details announced

Ahead of his funeral, fans and family will get an opportunity to say their final goodbyes to the Kwaito legend at his memorial service.

The ceremony will be held from 3 PM till late at SABC Radio Park Auckland Park.

Meanwhile, the late Winnie Khumalo will be remembered on the same day with a memorial held earlier in the day from 12 PM til 2 PM at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg.

The stars died just two days apart, and have received countless tributes from fans and peers alike.

Eugene Mthethwa speaks out after Doc Shebeleza's death

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Eugene Mthethwa's sentiments after Doc Shebeleza passed away.

The Tropies member expressed concern at fellow musicians dying without ever receiving support, noting Doc's plea for financial assistance, and emphasised the need to help one another.

Source: Briefly News