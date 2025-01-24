A 2024 matriculant was one of many students in the country who achieved a bachelor's pass and distinctions

However, the girl shared that despite her outstanding achievements, she had not received acceptance letters from universities

Some people in the comment section showed the girl love and shared what she could do in the meantime

A matriculant was saddened by universities not reaching out to her, even though she achieved distinctions. Image: @thandokazi_dlamini

Source: TikTok

Sometimes, the things we achieve in life don't always lead us to the outcomes we hope for. A young lady recently shared she excelled in matric with outstanding marks, only to face disappointment with tertiary institutions.

After-school disappointment

2024 Matriculant Thandokazi Dlamini shared a post on TikTok stating that even though she successfully completed her high school studies by achieving a bachelor's pass and distinctions and securing herself a bursary, no university had responded with positive news.

She sadly wrote to app users:

"All my hard work has gone to waste."

Take a look at the TikTok post below:

A girl shared that she had received no confirmation of acceptance from the universities to which she had applied. Image: @thandokazi_dlamini

Source: TikTok

What to do if universities reject you

The accredited college Skills Academy shared tips on what people can do if they don't receive a positive response from the institutions to which they applied.

1. Deal with your feelings

Allow yourself to feel.

Don't take it personally.

Reach out to your support system.

2. Resort to Plan B

Look at other universities.

Attend a local college.

Take a gap year.

Apply the following year.

Mzansi supports matriculant

Many people online showed Thandokazi love and support while sharing that they faced similar challenges.

@user779247556324 said to the girl:

"Don't give up. Try late applications, and don't limit yourself. Try to apply to as many universities as you can."

@user5147159878191 sadly shared:

"I'm on a waiting list."

@faith_ntshane stated in the comments:

"Sometimes rejection is redirection. Be patient. You will see it will all be worth it."

@karabodineo2 reassured Thandokazi:

"Just because it didn't happen this year doesn't mean it will never happen."

@madamsuccess12 shared their story:

"I waited for four years, my love. Now, I'm a final-year student. Have faith, keep applying, and also consider colleges."

@yurandanrose suggested in the comment section:

"Try UNISA, my sis. Maybe you will see the light. Best wishes."

