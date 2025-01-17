Reddford House, a member of the globally renowned Inspired Education Group, celebrated the exceptional achievements of its 2024 matriculants

The private school, based in Johannesburg, scored a total of 223 subject distinctions across its three campuses

18 students achieved four or more distinctions, with the top 10 achievers included from all three campuses

Reddford House is buzzing with pride after its Class of 2024 stellar performance in the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams.

Sishi Unathi, Arya Badal, and Keira Blake shine as Reddford House Class of 2024 trailblazers. Images: Supplied.

Source: UGC

From its three Johannesburg campuses, Northcliff, Blue Hills, and The Hills, students have achieved a 100% pass rate, with an 88% bachelor’s degree pass rate.

The Class of 2024 delivered remarkable results, with 223 subject distinctions earned by hardworking students who dedicated themselves to their studies.

Among them, Arya Badal, a standout from Reddford House Blue Hills, has raised the bar, earning a national Top 1% ranking in four subjects.

Other stars like Zarina Govindasamy, Khayalandile Nkomo, Luyanda Dube, and Keira Blake have each earned top marks in their respective subjects, spotlighting the school’s commitment to academic excellence.

Blue Hills shine the brightest

Blue Hills led the charge with an impressive 119 subject distinctions. Arya Badal earned nine distinctions, averaging an incredible 95%, including a near-perfect 98% in Mathematics.

Zarina Govindasamy wasn’t far behind, with eight distinctions and a 91% average. Other high performers like Khayalandile Nkomo and Luyanda Dube also achieved remarkable averages.

Northcliff and The Hills: Strong performances all around

Reddford House Northcliff and The Hills campuses also celebrated notable results. Talia Osborne from Northcliff achieved seven distinctions and an 85% average, while The Hills’ Keira Blake earned five distinctions, securing a place in the IEB’s Top 1%.

“The outstanding results of the Class of 2024 reflect not only the resilience, determination, and hard work of our students but also the unwavering commitment and expertise of our dedicated teachers,” Ravi Nadasen, CEO of Inspired Education Group Africa, said.

With 223 subject distinctions and 18 students achieving four or more distinctions, Reddford House proves it’s a hub for the next generation of achievers ready to tackle top universities and beyond.

3 more stories about the 2024 matric results

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) Class of 2024 has achieved an impressive pass rate of 87.3%, marking an improvement from the previous year.

The education quality watchdog Umalusi has reported that over 400 learners were caught cheating in the 2024 National Senior Certificate exams.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has arrested a 21-year-old in connection with the leak of the matric results.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News