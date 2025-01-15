St John's College has demonstrated exceptional academic prowess with their 2024 IEB matric results, achieving a remarkable 100% tertiary pass rate

The prestigious Johannesburg school's Class of 2024 amassed an impressive 401 distinctions, averaging 3.2 distinctions per candidate, with their top achiever earning 9 distinctions

The school showed particular strength in STEM subjects, with Mathematics seeing an 85% uptake rate and an average of 77%, significantly outperforming the IEB average

St. John's College celebrated a 100 percent pass rate with students achieving over 400 distinctions in 2024.

St John's College, a world-class Christian institution founded in 1898, has once again proven its academic excellence with outstanding 2024 matric results. The school's Instagram account @stjohns_college shared the remarkable achievements of their latest graduating class with their top achiever Zac Erasmus scoring 95% and earning nine distinctions.

St. John's students bag over 400 distinctions as seen in matric 2024 results.

A legacy of excellence

Executive Headmaster Stuart West expressed his pride in the Class of 2024, noting their journey together through challenges including the pandemic. The school's outstanding performance comes as South Africa celebrates its highest matric pass rate in recent years at 87.3%, with Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube calling it:

"A moment of great pride."

The results showcase St John's College's commitment to maintaining its reputation as one of South Africa's pre-eminent educational institutions.

The school's success also revealed impressive achievements across various subjects, with particularly strong performances in STEM fields. The school's Mathematics uptake rate of 85% significantly exceeded the IEB average of 59%, while Physical Sciences saw similarly impressive results.

St John's college celebrates a 100 percent matric pass as well as students achieving over 400 distinctions.

Mzansi celebrates excellence

@simangaliso07 praised:

"Lux Vita Caritas 🙌🙌🙌 Well done boys."

@theridgeschool congratulated: "Well done to all the St John's College boys and their families on these results! Special congratulations to @theridgeschool Old Boys! 💪🙌"

@Iwa_bonchic noted:

"Exceptional!"

@sellocnn cheered:

"Well done boys 👏🏾"

@de.vorahm celebrated:

"Super Proud of our Sons, Excellence without Yielding. Thank you Lord🙌❤️😍"

