“Engineering 97, Physics 93”: St David’s Scholar’s Perfect Score Card Has US Universities Calling
by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • Jonathan Penumala from St David's Marist Inanda has stunned Mzansi with his exceptional IEB matric results, including 10 distinctions
  • The outstanding achiever scored an impressive 97% in both Mathematics and Engineering Graphics, with 94% in Afrikaans, placing him in the top 1% of IEB candidates
  • His remarkable achievement comes as part of the record-breaking 2024 matric year, as he sets his sights on pursuing engineering studies in the United States

A young boy's matric results went viral.
St David's school recently posted the matric results of one of their top students and their post went viral. Images: inandaspirit
Source: Instagram

A young scholar's exceptional academic performance has captured attention as he achieves near-perfect scores across his subjects.

St David's Marist Inanda proudly announced their star pupil Jonathan Penumala's remarkable achievement of 10 distinctions in the 2024 IEB Matric exams on their Facebook page @StDavidsMaristInandaJHB. His outstanding performance placed him in the top 1% of candidates in both Afrikaans and Business Studies.

View the post below.

Jonathan maintained an above 90% average across his subjects, with standout performances including 97% in both Mathematics and Engineering Graphics and Design, 94% in Afrikaans FAL, and 93% in Physical Sciences.

His impressive results extended to Business Studies (95%), Computer Applications Technology (85%), Information Technology (85%), English Home Language (89%), Life Orientation (82%), and FS Mathematics (89%).

A young boy's matric results went viral.
St David's school recently posted the matric results of one of their top students and their post went viral. Images: @StDavidsMaristInandaJHB
Source: Facebook

Legacy of excellence

Founded in 1941 in what was then a semi-rural area north of Johannesburg, St David's Marist Inanda has grown from a private boarding school to one of South Africa's premier educational institutions.

Today, with 1,300 pupils across its Junior Preparatory, Preparatory, and High School divisions, the school continues its tradition of nurturing well-rounded achievers like Jonathan.

SA celebrates academic excellence

The announcement of Jonathan's exceptional results drew enthusiastic responses:

@Clement Indla cheered:

"Congratulations Jonathan 🥳 Well done."

@Sue Giessen praised:

"Fantastic. Congrats Jonathan."

@Daphne Greyling celebrated:

"Great achievement."

@Noxy Zinyana expressed:

"Woooow wioooow!"

