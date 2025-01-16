One young girl broke down as she shared how her family was unsupportive after she received a diploma pass for the 2024 matric results

The TikTok video sparked a buzz online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

The matric class of 2024 made history with their results, as they achieved the highest National Senior Certificate (NSC) pass rate

A sad matriculant's revelation captured the attention of many and sparked a massive stir on the internet.

A matriculant breaks down over her unsupportive family in a TikTok video.

Source: TikTok

Diploma holder stressed by unsupportive family

The babe who broke down in a TikTok video, which she shared under the handle @moody_050314, has quickly gained traction on the platform.

She revealed to her followers how she matriculated with a diploma pass, but her family was not impressed by it and, therefore, was unsupportive of her results. In the clip, the hun seemed stressed as she wiped her tears.

@moody_050314's footage sparked chatter among people online who called out her family with one saying in the comments:

"Tell them to go and write so they can get what they think is better."

The 2024 matric class makes history

The 2024 matric class in South Africa made history with a record-breaking 87.3% pass rate on the National Senior Certificate (NSC), a 4.4% increase from the 2023 pass rate of 82.9%.

Take a look at the video of the girl breaking down below:

SA is not impressed by the 2024 matric pupil's family

Mzansi netizens showed the young girl love and support as many called out her family for their behaviours, saying:

Yolanda Mantshie said:

"Don't worry, my sister, our families don't understand the pressure of being in an exam room. God will make a way."

Gina added:

"I don't know why parents are pressuring their kids is not fair."

Lily Mlindoc wrote:

"Congratulations, l also got a diploma your parents should understand other kids who didn't get anything failed."

Sisanda commented:

"I'm so heartbroken because our family doesn't appreciate your effort because matric is not easy. They think you are strong, baby gal. We support you as a social media family. Don't hurt yourself. The finale was ukuthi Kuna maxesha lapho ubawedwa kodwa umndeni unaware. Congratulations."

Akho247 replied:

"My son passed with a Diploma. I'm very happy for him because the pressure was too much. I'm also happy for you, my angel."

Na msesanyana shared:

"I'm sending you hugs, kisses, and love, yezwa. As a country, we are proud of you."

A TikTok video shows a diploma holder stressed out by an unsupportive family.

Source: TikTok

