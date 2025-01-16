“Congratulations to Her Majesty”: SA Celebrates As Rain Queen Makes History With Matric Results
- Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII has become the first Balobedu queen to achieve a bachelor's pass in matric, marking a significant milestone in her journey
- The achievement comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa officially recognized her as queen, though her ascension faces opposition from the royal council
- South Africans have rallied behind the young royal's academic success, with many viewing it as a powerful symbol of modernizing traditional leadership
A historic moment unfolded as the Rain Queen of the Balobedu people achieved academic excellence while preparing for her royal duties.
The African National Congress Facebook page @MyANCza, shared a photograph of President Cyril Ramaphosa standing alongside Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII, celebrating her achievement of a bachelor's pass in the 2024 matric examinations.
This milestone makes her the first Balobedu queen to accomplish such academic success.
View the post below.
Royal legacy meets modern education
The achievement holds special significance as it comes amid preparations for her formal inauguration in March. As daughter of the late Queen Modjadji VI who reigned from 2003 to 2005, Masalanabo continues the legacy of the only legally recognized queenship in South Africa, established under the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act in 2016.
Mzansi celebrates royal achievement
The news of the queen's success sparked widespread support:
@Dikgale Lethabo blessed:
"May wisdom never depart from you Queen. Ema nyana ka pula sesi re kwele 🙏 mabaka a sharakane hle lala."
@Ngoako Moropene praised:
"Congratulations to my Rain Queen Her Majesty Queen Masalanabo Modjadji vii for achieving this milestone."
@Bernard Mohale celebrated:
"Congratulations to you Queen Masalanabo and other students who passed matric."
@Ndanduleni Mashamba shared:
"My cousins, we are proud of your pass. We Salute you, my Queen."
@Leonora Alberts Vilakazi expressed:
"Congratulations to my Rain Queen, Her Majesty Queen Masalanabo Modjadji vii."
@Thendo Mposi congratulated:
"Congratulations to Her Majesty Queen Masalanabo Modjadji Vii."
@Prof-Mbulelo Dyasi emphasized:
"She must be protected like King Misuzulu."
3 other matric stories
- Tembisa West Secondary School celebrated their top achiever Mmeli Ncube, who earned six distinctions and received a hero's welcome.
- Breifly News also recently reported on a mother's honest and supportive reaction to her son's matric results that touched hearts across Mzansi.
- The nation rallied behind a matriculant who achieved a diploma pass despite lacking family support.
