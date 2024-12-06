A group of naughty grandkids left South Africans in stitches when they decided to tease their grandmother

The youngsters told her she owed money she knew she did not owe in the video shared on TikTok

The clip entertained social media users after it was shared, amazed at how cool Granny remained during the conversation

A grandson pulled a prank on his granny, telling her she owed thousands on an Eskom bill. Image: @xolanizuluu

Playful grandkids decided to pull a joke on their grandmother, shaking her up by promising to disconnect her electricity for missed payments.

The pranksters shared their video on the video streaming platform TikTok under the user handle @xolanizuluu, attracting many views and likes.

The video shows the grandkids calling their granny, pretending to be from Eskom. They inform her that she owes R12 000 and needs to pay off her debt if she doesn't want her electricity cut off, as she has connected her electricity illegally.

Watch the video below:

Mzans finds the granny cute

The Gogo's reaction was hilarious and heartwarming, and social media users could not help but comment on the TikTok user's feed. Many were in disbelief after hearing how calm the granny was throughout the conversation.

User @rainyphokwane1 shared:

"Please, good people, let's get on and make it a trend🤣🤣."

User @Dexter fan added

"Why didn't you show the part where you tell her it's a prank🤣🤣."

User @Thando commented:

"She's so respectful 😭 my mom would have long spewed insults and hanged up🤣🤣."

User @zanele_nen said:

"Thank you for making me laugh... it's been a while 😂🥰."

User @Khanyi shared:

"I want you prank my mom so bad, but my heart is already breaking for her, angfuni ngaye shame 😂."

User @nonjabulodladla added:

"You're just like me, I can't hold that much of laughter kwi prank😭."

3 More local prank stories

Siblings pulled a no-judgment prank on their Gogo, pretending they had done wild things, such as sleeping with many men and having had multiple abortions.

A family played their granny, pulling a cellphone prank in which a person on the other end swore at her after she was given a phone to answer.

Mzansi kids pull a cracked TV prank on their granny, pending to have broken it by Mista, pulled, and she starts screaming and using hilarious hand gestures.

