“She’s So Respectful”: Grandkids Pull an Eskom Prank on Gogo, SA’s in Stitches
by  Bongiwe Mati 2 min read
  • A group of naughty grandkids left South Africans in stitches when they decided to tease their grandmother
  • The youngsters told her she owed money she knew she did not owe in the video shared on TikTok
  • The clip entertained social media users after it was shared, amazed at how cool Granny remained during the conversation

TikTok users were amused after hearing a granny's calm reaction after being accused of something she did not do
A grandson pulled a prank on his granny, telling her she owed thousands on an Eskom bill. Image: @xolanizuluu
Source: TikTok

Playful grandkids decided to pull a joke on their grandmother, shaking her up by promising to disconnect her electricity for missed payments.

The pranksters shared their video on the video streaming platform TikTok under the user handle @xolanizuluu, attracting many views and likes.

The video shows the grandkids calling their granny, pretending to be from Eskom. They inform her that she owes R12 000 and needs to pay off her debt if she doesn't want her electricity cut off, as she has connected her electricity illegally.

Watch the video below:

Mzans finds the granny cute

The Gogo's reaction was hilarious and heartwarming, and social media users could not help but comment on the TikTok user's feed. Many were in disbelief after hearing how calm the granny was throughout the conversation.

User @rainyphokwane1 shared:

"Please, good people, let's get on and make it a trend🤣🤣."

User @Dexter fan added

"Why didn't you show the part where you tell her it's a prank🤣🤣."

User @Thando commented:

"She's so respectful 😭 my mom would have long spewed insults and hanged up🤣🤣."

User @zanele_nen said:

"Thank you for making me laugh... it's been a while 😂🥰."

User @Khanyi shared:

"I want you prank my mom so bad, but my heart is already breaking for her, angfuni ngaye shame 😂."

User @nonjabulodladla added:

"You're just like me, I can't hold that much of laughter kwi prank😭."

Read also

