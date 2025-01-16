Joshua Andrews, a 2024 matric learner who attended a private school in Centurion, Gauteng, achieved 15 distinctions

The top achiever's outstanding performance afforded him the opportunity to complete his tertiary studies at Harvard University

The private Ivy League research institution is the oldest institution of higher learning in the United States of America

2024 top achiever Joshua Andrews prepares to further his studies at Harvard University. Images: Ellen Margaret Hancke / Facebook, Eduardo Cabanas / Getty Images

Source: UGC

The number of distinctions achieved by a single student in South Africa continues to grow, reflecting young scholars' remarkable dedication and talent.

Among these exceptional achievers is a Mzansi student who earned several distinctions and plans to pursue his studies at a prestigious American university, showcasing the global potential of academic excellence.

Top achiever gets 15 distinctions

Joshua Andrews, a student who attended the private school Cornwall Hill College in Centurion, Gauteng, made headlines when he impressively achieved 15 distinctions, making him the top achiever at his school.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to TimesLive, Joshua matches his older brother Luke's record, broken in 2022 at the same school.

In November 2024, the young man of the moment made history by becoming one of only two pupils to receive the school's Double Renaissance Award.

The school said in an Instagram post:

"Achieving a single Renaissance Award requires earning Honours in a minimum of two spheres of the school and Full Colours in another. Remarkably, they qualified for and achieved this distinction twice in their matric year."

On his way to Harvard University

After wowing people with his 15 distinctions, Joshua plans to complete his tertiary education overseas at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States of America.

This is not the first time someone in the Andrews family has made such a decision.

As per the abovementioned publication, Joshua's eldest brother, Matthew, attended the private Ivy League research institution after achieving 10 distinctions at Cornwall Hill College in 2020.

Harvard University was founded on 28 October 1636 and was named after its first benefactor, John Harvard. Image: uschools

Source: Getty Images

Harvard University's admission criteria

The institution notes that there is no formula for gaining admission. However, while academic accomplishments in high school play a significant role, the Admissions Committee also considers community involvement, leadership and distinction in extracurricular activities, and personal qualities and character.

"We rely on teachers, counsellors, and alumni to share information with us about an applicant's strength of character, their ability to overcome adversity, and other personal qualities."

3 other stories about matric distinctions

A woman from Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal, shared a video of her sister discovering that she achieved five distinctions. Briefly News spoke to both ladies.

spoke to both ladies. 2024 Johannesburg matriculant Zac Erasmus bagged nine distinctions and is awaiting a response from the prestigious University of Cambridge.

An inspiring young university dropout from KwaZulu-Natal secured eight distinctions after going back to school to complete her matric.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News