A matriculant's family recently got candid about the ordeal they have gone through with one of South Africa's universities

The young man, who finished school in 2024, was looking forward to getting a higher education after he applied to the University of Johannesburg (UJ)

Things turned sour after the matriculant's provisional acceptance to the educational institution amounted to nothing

One matriculant's family is on a mission to get answers. The hopeful university student was let down after applying to UJ.

The matriculant's loved ones have turned to the public with their concern about how their relative was handled. The family detailed their difficulty with securing admission to UJ.

Matriculant's UJ provisional acceptance revoked

In a video broadcast by Newzroom Afrika, a matric student's family shared their grievances after he was provisionally accepted to the UJ. Despite meeting their requirements with an APS of more than 40 (6, Level 6s and 1 Level 7) he was unable to register.

The family also shared that the matriculant had a bursary to study for a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics at the University of Johannesburg. The young man was told he’d be able to open an online portal to register, but it kept crashing. He found a spot to study for a degree in Technology in KZN without a bursary.

SA speculates about UJ rejection

People shared their commentary on the family's conundrum. Some online users highlighted that being provisionally accepted is not a guarantee to enter a university.

@kgopimogane said:

“UJ is running a business. Whoever brings in money first gets space, black child, you are on your own.”

@theoretical-b1h commented:

"Provisional acceptance doesn't mean final acceptance."

@ayanda-v9q argued:

“Due to the high pass rate, a bachelor's matric certificate will eventually be useless because all kids desire to be successful, yet the universities are outnumbered by the population of grade 12 leavers. New universities need to be built, that's a fact.”

@TebohoMahlatsi-q4u demanded:

“UJ must be investigated.”

@thabizy5805 added:

“All the universities must be investigated for even if you ask for appeal forms they fail to send them you, and it is the right of any student to appeal any rejection by any university."

@matomemalatsi3559 speculated:

“Sounds like he got accepted and delayed to register then the course got full really quickly. This is nothing new. I have friends who have experienced this, especially ones who are with NSFAS because they'd try to sort out the financial unblocking before registering only for the course to get full. Once you're accepted, phanda chelete ya registration and register within a day or two because it's bad out here. Too many students on the waiting list for them to reserve placement, even if you are a high achiever.”

@WWTin2024 wrote:

“So sorry to hear this. He will succeed.”

Not even exceptional matric results could help one matriculant as Briefly News reported that one young lady was rejected despite multiple distinctions.

A man held onto a vendetta since he was rejected from a university, despite multiple distinctions, when they later sent him an offer.

Amid celebrations by matric students, one young woman was candid and admitted that things did not go well for her.

One matriculant had a breakdown over the way she was being treated because of the quality of her matric results.

