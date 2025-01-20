One woman made her boyfriend the happiest man when she decided to spoil him with a pricey gift

The lady got him a PlayStation 5 gaming console and showed his dramatic reaction on social media

The wholesome clip sparked debates among SA TikTokkers about grand gestures in relationships

When it comes to gift-giving, this girlfriend understood the assignment! A TikTok video captured her boyfriend’s OTT (over-the-top) reaction after unboxing his long-awaited PlayStation 5.

Man excited by birthday gift

Despite the package arriving late for his birthday, the moment was pure joy. The gent screamed her name, “Nwabisa!” while running around and showering her with hugs.

The woman shared the video on her TikTok page @nwabisachabalala, and it got over 300,000 views.

Importance of giving in a relationship

Experts say that gift-giving plays an important role in relationships. It helps strengthen the connection between partners, shows appreciation, and expresses love.

Giving gifts can also create meaningful memories that deepen your bond. It’s a way to show your partner that you value them and the relationship you share.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Nwabisa sets the bar high

The post had the internet divided. While the gents in the comments declared, “Where do we find a Nwabisa?” the ladies weren’t as impressed. Many joked about the pressure she’s putting on girlfriends everywhere with her extravagant gift.

See some comments below:

@flo_blossom stated:

"My boyfriend just looked at me and sighed. 😏Yhuuu Nwabisa."

@fatgurlzieghziegh wrote:

"😭 Nwabisa ufe nayo lendoda oyimoshayo. 😭"

@PipsAndy commented:

"I'm putting this video on my status, just for my wife to see it. 😅"

@TshegofatsoMoMonag shared:

"Me looking at this after I got him a tie and a journal for work. 💀💀"

@Seponono39 mentioned:

"Say goodbye to spending time together I did that 2020 even today he’s still glued to that nonsensical thing. 😭😭😭"

@ElaineMabuyangwe joked:

"Ay girl I’m not happy with you. 😂😂 What must I do with the socks and Nivea I got? 😆"

@judithmoate posted:

"The bar is set. 😂😂😂 Girl you are here making us look bad. 😂😂"

@AlikhoGama said:

"Nwabisa has set the sisterhood 100 steps back! 😡"

@SiviweBoyce added:

"Bless your soul Nwabisa, he’s so appreciative. 🥺"

