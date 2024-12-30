A grown man became a viral sensation because of his reaction to receiving a PlayStation 5 as a gift

His pure excitement was captured in a TikTok video that got a whopping 55 million views in a few days

Viewers are gushing about the man's unfiltered joy and loving his big kid energy in the wholesome clip

A man's excitement for a new PlayStation 5 warmed hearts on social media. Image: @soljzm

Source: TikTok

When it comes to Christmas gifts, nothing screams the best present ever like a shiny new PlayStation 5. This man’s over-the-top reaction proves it!

Man unwraps Christmas gift

TikTok is eating up the video of a grown man losing his mind after unwrapping the gaming console on Christmas.

The man’s face lit up like he just found out Santa was real. He stared at the PS5 box in disbelief and freaked out.

Best gaming console

PS5 consoles are very sought-after because of the cool features and exclusive games that are considered to be some of the best games available.

No wonder he was so hyped in the viral clip by @soljzm and honestly, we’re here for it.

Watch the video below:

The video had TikTokkers in their feels, with comments flooding in faster than his heart rate after opening the gift.

See a few reactions below:

@dlbnm stated:

"He forgot about all the back pain and turned into a kid again. 😂"

@Ramonzito_69 commented:

"Bro deserved the pro version. 😭"

@CharlieMehau stated:

"Every PS5 for Christmas video I see I'm always picturing myself opening it. My day will come mark my words."

@pedsmarvin.ph mentioned:

"Grandpa is going to have a great time with his grandkids. 🥰🥰"

@yahirascontent.1 said:

"His inner child came out he looks so happy! 🥺"

@Flóra wrote:

"It can be so wonderful to feel that pure, childhood happiness again!"

@Wacky_scotch posted:

"The joy made me cry cause I always wanted a PlayStation."

@AlonsoCordero added:

"Wow here I am felling way too old at 38 playing PS5 and I see this. 👍🏻🙌🏻🙂"

