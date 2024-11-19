Sizwe Dhlomo recently made a fan's day and gifted him his PlayStation 4 console

The media personality had netizens singing his praises over his generosity and for making his fan's day

Meanwhile, others ignited the famous twerking contest that Mzansi men joined for a chance to win a PS5

A fan received a PlayStation 4 from Sizwe Dhlomo. Images: Instagram/ sizwedhlomo, David Caudery/T3 Magazine/Future via Getty Images

A fan was surprised when Sizwe Dhlomo kept his promise and gave him a PlayStation 4.

Fan receives PS4 from Sizwe Dhlomo

Christmas came early for one netizen when Sizwe Dhlomo kept his word and gifted him his never-before-used PlayStation 4 console.

The fan in question, skelemjive, shot his shot at the Kaya FM presenter asking for the console, but didn't expect anything to materialise until he was called to the station.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, he shared a picture holding the console box and expressed his gratitude to Sizwe for the fantastic gift:

"I just fell on my knees at Kaya FM. S/o to the OG, @SizweDhlomo, can't thank you enough."

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's gift

Netizens were impressed with Sizwe's gesture and for making his fan's day:

Ihhashi_Turkei was impressed:

"So happy for you, and well done to @SizweDhlomo for paying it forward."

VidicMahlatse wrote:

"Dinangwe is a man he thinks he is."

nkosigsibusiso said:

"SA’s new Santa Claus has arrived. Congratulations, man!"

Meanwhile, others couldn't help but bring up the famous Twerk for Phume contest, where Mzansi men were asked to twerk for a PlayStation 5:

visse_ss trolled:

"And he did not ask you to twerk."

_makho_ZA was shattered:

"Off-topic, but men really shook their bums on the internet for a PS5 that never came?"

AbelOfAfrica recalled:

"That other lady made men twerk, and she still didn't give the PS. Basadi!"

Sizwe Dhlomo throws shade at Vusi Thembekwayo

In more Sizwe Dhlomo updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the radio personality throwing shade at his nemesis, Vusi Thembekwayo.

Sizwe recalled a time Vusi showed off his new Patek Philippe wristwatch, which was later rumoured to be fake.

