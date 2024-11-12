Kaya 959 radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo is not backing down on shading Vusi Thembekwayo

This comes after Vusi spoke about wealth display and how people with real money would shut the internet down

Sizwe Dhlomo spoke about the time Vusi Thembekwayo showed off an alleged fake Patel watch and got called out

South African media personalities Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo are not huge fans of each other. In their most recent social media exchange, Sizwe allegedly exposed Vusi's fake display of wealth.

Sizwe Dhlomo is not a huge fan of Vusi Thembekwayo, and he is making it known.

Vusi brags about driving an expensive car

On Penuel's podcast, Vusi Thembekwayo's Aston Martin was discussed, and the podcaster praised his wealth.

In response, Vusi said that if people with real money actually spent it on the internet, they would lose their marbles.

“If people with real money ever decided to actually “flex” their money, the internet would lose its mind! Some of us are too focused on the impact of our work, teaching new business leaders across Africa how to scale their businesses and building generational wealth in the process. By the way, it’s Aston bafo. Not Austin.”

Sizwe shades Vusi Thembekwayo

Kaya 959 presenter Sizwe Dhlomo shaded Vusi Thembekwayo about the time he showed off an alleged fake Patel watch.

Sizwe said, “This is what happened the last time you ‘tried to flex.’”

In the screenshot, a user highlighted the reason he thinks the watch is fake:

"One dead giveaway is the fact that Patek has never made watch with the tourbillon exposed through the dial. All visible PP tourbis are viewable only through the case back. Similarly, the Patek logo, seen on this horrible monstrosity at ~10 o'clock, has also never been displayed on the dial. It's even clear that the "Croc" band looks like nothing more than embossed calf leather. The list goes on."

