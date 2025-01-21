A vigilant neighbour heard distressing noises from her nearby house and decided to take swift action

She documented the disturbing incident and shared a video of her interaction with security on social media

TikTok users were intrigued by the incident and guessed what caused the heartwrenching sounds

A woman was concerned about her neighbour. Image: @mmaps20

Source: TikTok

A kind-hearted woman heard crying and screaming from her neighbour’s house for nearly 30 minutes.

Woman shows concern about neighbour

Her concern skyrocketed as the sounds continued, pushing her to take action. She didn’t hesitate to report the situation to security, hoping it wasn’t something life-threatening.

She decided to share the moment on her TikTok page @mmaps20. The video includes the distressing sounds and her frantic conversation with security.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

A woman spied on her neighbours through the window. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Despite her concerns, she opted to respect privacy by reaching out for assistance rather than knocking on the door to investigate.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Video sparks online speculations

South African TikTok users rushed to the comments section with theories about what was happening.

See some comments below:

@ThatoM.Monye said:

"My male neighbour was crying like this only to find that the mother passed on."

@Zinhle Mkhize commented:

"That's a cry of grief, 😔 someone passed away. 😫"

@Kuwe posted:

"That's a cry of someone who's lost a mother."

@Mel_Mofokeng mentioned:

"Sisi hle, its been hours now. We're still waiting for an update. 😭"

@PurpleHaze typed:

"Maybe they've just heard of the death of a loved one. That crying sounds like a broken heart cry.😰😰"

@Hlaks_Mankopod begged:

"Re kopa part 2 as concerns citizens, we are worried hle. 🤔"

@user5677246625615 guessed:

"Someone definitely passed on. 😫"

@RAMBIE_M added:

"The way I'm so nosy! 😫 I was gonna go and check before telling security. Dont judge."

More heartbreaking stories that touched SA people

Briefly News reported that a woman detailed her heartwrenching story on social media following the death of her mother.

reported that a woman detailed her heartwrenching story on social media following the death of her mother. A young South African woman posted an emotional video about longing for her sister who passed away.

A devasted woman reminisced about her family members who died in a tragic accident on the N3.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News