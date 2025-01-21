“That’s a Cry of Grief”: Woman Intervenes After Hearing Distressing Sounds From Neighbour’s House
- A vigilant neighbour heard distressing noises from her nearby house and decided to take swift action
- She documented the disturbing incident and shared a video of her interaction with security on social media
- TikTok users were intrigued by the incident and guessed what caused the heartwrenching sounds
A kind-hearted woman heard crying and screaming from her neighbour’s house for nearly 30 minutes.
Woman shows concern about neighbour
Her concern skyrocketed as the sounds continued, pushing her to take action. She didn’t hesitate to report the situation to security, hoping it wasn’t something life-threatening.
She decided to share the moment on her TikTok page @mmaps20. The video includes the distressing sounds and her frantic conversation with security.
Despite her concerns, she opted to respect privacy by reaching out for assistance rather than knocking on the door to investigate.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Video sparks online speculations
South African TikTok users rushed to the comments section with theories about what was happening.
See some comments below:
@ThatoM.Monye said:
"My male neighbour was crying like this only to find that the mother passed on."
@Zinhle Mkhize commented:
"That's a cry of grief, 😔 someone passed away. 😫"
@Kuwe posted:
"That's a cry of someone who's lost a mother."
@Mel_Mofokeng mentioned:
"Sisi hle, its been hours now. We're still waiting for an update. 😭"
@PurpleHaze typed:
"Maybe they've just heard of the death of a loved one. That crying sounds like a broken heart cry.😰😰"
@Hlaks_Mankopod begged:
"Re kopa part 2 as concerns citizens, we are worried hle. 🤔"
@user5677246625615 guessed:
"Someone definitely passed on. 😫"
@RAMBIE_M added:
"The way I'm so nosy! 😫 I was gonna go and check before telling security. Dont judge."
