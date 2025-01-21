Global site navigation

“That’s a Cry of Grief”: Woman Intervenes After Hearing Distressing Sounds From Neighbour’s House
People

“That’s a Cry of Grief”: Woman Intervenes After Hearing Distressing Sounds From Neighbour’s House

by  Hilary Sekgota 2 min read
  • A vigilant neighbour heard distressing noises from her nearby house and decided to take swift action
  • She documented the disturbing incident and shared a video of her interaction with security on social media
  • TikTok users were intrigued by the incident and guessed what caused the heartwrenching sounds

CHECK OUT: No degree? No problem. Learn the skills to succeed in digital marketing!

A woman worried about her distressed neigbour
A woman was concerned about her neighbour. Image: @mmaps20
Source: TikTok

A kind-hearted woman heard crying and screaming from her neighbour’s house for nearly 30 minutes.

Woman shows concern about neighbour

Her concern skyrocketed as the sounds continued, pushing her to take action. She didn’t hesitate to report the situation to security, hoping it wasn’t something life-threatening.

She decided to share the moment on her TikTok page @mmaps20. The video includes the distressing sounds and her frantic conversation with security.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

A nosy neighbour was captured spying
A woman spied on her neighbours through the window. Image: Stock photo
Source: Getty Images

Despite her concerns, she opted to respect privacy by reaching out for assistance rather than knocking on the door to investigate.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Video sparks online speculations

Read also

"Sorry it's not promising": Woman shows journey of getting a new swimming pool, SA in disbelief

South African TikTok users rushed to the comments section with theories about what was happening.

See some comments below:

@ThatoM.Monye said:

"My male neighbour was crying like this only to find that the mother passed on."

@Zinhle Mkhize commented:

"That's a cry of grief, 😔 someone passed away. 😫"

@Kuwe posted:

"That's a cry of someone who's lost a mother."

@Mel_Mofokeng mentioned:

"Sisi hle, its been hours now. We're still waiting for an update. 😭"

@PurpleHaze typed:

"Maybe they've just heard of the death of a loved one. That crying sounds like a broken heart cry.😰😰"

@Hlaks_Mankopod begged:

"Re kopa part 2 as concerns citizens, we are worried hle. 🤔"

@user5677246625615 guessed:

"Someone definitely passed on. 😫"

@RAMBIE_M added:

"The way I'm so nosy! 😫 I was gonna go and check before telling security. Dont judge."

More heartbreaking stories that touched SA people

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Hilary Sekgota avatar

Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za

Hot: