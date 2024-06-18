A young woman on TikTok shared a very emotional video about missing her sister, who passed away recently

In the pots, she described grief as overwhelming and all-consuming, even after trying to heal

The video resonated with many South Africans who shared their own stories of loss and grief in the comments

A woman opened up about missing her late sister. Image: @__.tyreecefry

Source: TikTok

A grieving woman tugged at many netizens' hearts after sharing a video about missing her late sister.

Woman laments about missing sister

TikTok user @__.tyreecefry shared a video of herself bawling her eyes out as she remembered her sister who left her sooner than she could have ever anticipated.

"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. No one ever told me that grief felt so much like fear; GRIEF IS INSANE.

"The emotional damage you have to go through after thinking you’re healing. Most times i just wish i can follow her. I miss you so much sis ," the young woman shared as she looked a portrait of her sister.

Mzansi feels woman's pain

Scores of netizens flooded the young woman's post with heartfelt comments and messages about how they were also dealing with the whirlwind of emotions that come with losing a loved one.

Mbaliegh1 shared her pain:

"That’s exactly how I felt after losing my partner last year. At times I think of everything that could have been, the plans and I know what we had I will never get from anyone ."

Ntando Pearl also lost her sister:

"Girl I can relate. I lost my sister two years ago and the pain honestly never gets better. I keep waking up feeling like it’s a horrible dream and I’ll just wake up from this traumatic experience."

pandaeyes.sa also lost a loved one:

"My dad passed away yesterday ‍♀️."

Moose Man said grief was lonely:

"Grief is the loneliest place one could be. It is such a painful void and space, filled with so many questions, so many what-ifs, and the reality that life will never be the same again."

Minenhle_S lost her brother:

"I miss my brother so much . It’s been 14 years since his passing but it still hurts so bad."

Nia could relate to the pain of loss:

"Haaaii today is one of those days ake khatlhe ke selo I miss Mom."

Mondise Sithole shared about the scars left by grief:

"It’s a scar that never heals, trust meopen woundSomedays it feels like someone is pouring salt, and tears start pouring I always say I never thought I would see a day my baby bro is my ancestor."

Woman loses fiancé while 8 months pregnant

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman posted a moving video about her life on social media, showing people she was grieving.

Netizens were touched by what the woman was going through. The video about her loss left many people in tears

In a TikTok video, a woman @lesley958 posted that her man passed away. The lady detailed that they were engaged and she was eight months pregnant.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News