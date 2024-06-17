Man, moms must be the most exhausted people on the planet dealing with children who throw the most absurd tantrums

A mom on TikTok shared a clip a hilarious clip of her son who woke up the entire fair at 01:00 am demanding a beard

Moms have talked about ridiculous tantrums, but this one takes the cup

A boy woke his family up demanding facial hair. Image: @bhelekazi2.0

The little boy cried out his eyeballs when he woke up the entire family and demanded a beard.

The boy must have had an awesome dream in which he was king of the world with the shiniest beard. However, when he woke up from dreamland, his greatest asset was taken away from him. The little boy woke up his entire family from their little dreamlands by screaming his lungs out, mourning his loss.

Bhelekazi captioned the clip:

“Dude woke up crying saying he wants a beard, it’s 01:00 am.”

Watch the video below:

Moms recommend birth control

Moms must truly be the most tired people on earth. They have to deal with their young ones' absurd tantrums and demands.

A three-year-old mom, Malenie Roberts told Briefly News about one of the worst tantrums she had to live through over an ice lolly. Roberts had apparently opened the packaging a little imperfectly which frustrated her son:

“I think last week was the worst when he hit me so hard and constantly. It literally brought back childhood trauma. I was scared to even touch him after that and didn’t want him to touch me.”

Bhelekazi added to her post:

“Reasons not to fall pregnant. These people are not necessary, I could have been sleeping.”

Netizens were dusted in the comments and said:

@Kay added humour to the matter:

"And when you call baby Daddy at 1am saying the baby wants a beard they say you have baby mama drama."

@Skye enlightened the crowd:

"What if he was dreaming of his past life where he had a beard, jiki jiki he wakes up & akana intshebe, oooh likkle baby."

