South Africa's National Lottery recently announced the jaw-dropping results of the latest jackpot draw

The official lotto operator, Ithuba, took to social media and declared that a lucky winner is due to get a life-changing amount of money

Ithuba's latest lotto jackpot draw caught the attention of netizens, who were eager to see the result

One lotto player in South Africa is going to have a good day. The lottery announced its 21 December draw, and one person came out on top.

Ithuba announced that one person won the Lotto jackpot of R8M. Image: Matt Cardy / Tanya Constantine

Source: Getty Images

Online users were floored after seeing the latest jackpot prize. Ithuba highlighted the winning numbers in the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot.

Lotto winner wins big

In a post on X, Ithuba shared that one person in the country won a total of R8 088 103.60. The winning numbers were 06, 09, 23, 30, 33, and 41, with bonus ball 08. The jackpot is followed by smaller winnings from R5 000. See the post announcing the winner below:

Netizens split over Lotto results

Online users commented on the post congratulating the winner, who has yet to claim the win. One wrote that they hope one day they will be the ones celebrating becoming a millionaire.

Another person expressed doubt that the winner was a real lotto player, potentially referencing the National Lottery's corruption scandals, which included actress Terry Pheto and more. A whistle-blower detailed his unfair dismissal from the National Lotteries Commission after raising the flag on how the organisation operates. Read peeps' takes below:

@poepies59220 commented:

"Congratulations to another lucky Ithuba skelm for donating himself a nice Xmas bonus."

@ZukolwethuSigc3 was hopeful:

"One day, His favour will surely find me, too!"

