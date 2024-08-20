The Department of Home Affairs is expected to cancel Chidimma Adetshina's South African ID document as investigations into her continue

The Department briefed the media outside of Parliament and noted that her ID could be fake if it found that her mother stole someone's identity

South Africans clapped for Home Affairs, and many called for her to be arrested if she was still in the country

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Chidimma Adetshina's status as a South African is under threat. Images: @chichi_vanessa/ Instagram and ER Lombard/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

CAPE TOWN— Chidimma Adetshina's woes may be far from over as the Department of Home Affairs could cancel her ID.

Home Affairs could scrap Chidimma Adetshina's ID

@PSAFLIVE posted a video of the Department of Home Affairs's press briefing in Parliament on 20 August. In the video, a Home Affairs official updates the investigation into Chidimma Adetshina. Recently, the Department announced that the Hawks are also investigating Adetshina.

The official states that her status as a citizen follows that of her mother, who was registered as a South African. Now that her status is questioned, Chidimma's status is also under the microscope.

"In the event that the director-general cancels the identity document, it would mean the registration is fraudulent, and therefore, that status is fraudulent under the law," he said.

He also said that the father is still looking into the father as he was involved.

View the video here:

South Africans rejoice

Netizens were happy and called for heads to roll.

Prof Moya said:

"Arrest her father and mother now. Deportation must start immediately."

Neilwe_T said:

"And this nonsense that she's stateless must end today."

Gilikanqo Njokweni said:

"South Africa is slowly becoming what a country should look like."

No DNA said;

"Pain went straight to Malema and Nigeria."

Monalisa said:

"This is a good start. Fetch the rest."

Julius Malema defends Chidimma Adetshina

In a related article, Briefly News reported that EFF president Julius Malema defended Chidimma Adetshina.

He lashed out against party members and accused them of attacking her based on her being an African.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News