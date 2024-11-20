“Sol Was Found Shaking”: Mzansi Spots Sol Phenduka's Lookalike Busting Aerobics Moves in Video
- A TikTok video of a Sol Phenduka lookalike showing off aerobics moves has Mzansi in stitches
- The fitness clip has some fans convinced it was Sol, because of his body stature and familiar style
- South Africans are cracking jokes in the comments section about how energetic this "version" of Sol is
Mzansi is convinced they’ve found Sol Phenduka’s doppelgänger. The mystery man is captured in a video busting serious aerobics moves.
Fitness instructor gives Sol Pheduka vibes
The guy looks so much like the Podcast and Chill with MacG co-host. From his body build to his glasses and even his hairstyle, fans were convinced they were watching Sol himself.
It seems the guy is a fitness instructor, and is seen working up a sweat while leading the class through their moves.
Workout video gets TikTokkers talking
The TikTok clip of the workout was shared by @aerofitsa on 18 November. It's sitting on 233,000 views and counting.
Watch the video below:
The hilarious comments show just how much chillers enjoyed the unexpected crossover of fitness and celebrity lookalikes.
See some reactions below:
@sedimissbee said:
"I can’t be the only one who thought that is Sol Phenduka. 😅🤭"
@miz_loko asked:
"Who came here for the Sol Pheduka comments?"
@phemelo_kayy mentioned:
"Sol was found shaking. 😭"
@ngcobilengubeni stated:
"Haibo Sol you have a hidden talent. 🥺"
@mash.rc commented:
"What in the Sol Phendula is happening here? 😂"
@bongisiphomtshali7 typed:
"This is Sol Phenduka and akekho ozongiphikisa."
@ratolee23 joked
"Bathong kgante Sol is so active. Never book a judge but it’s cover."
@Karaybu added:
"Sol is pretty light on his feet hey."
@cyrilcypbaker said:
"Beast never disappoints. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 It’s too nice it’s too much."
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za