A video of South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa's look-alike roaming the streets of Mzansi has people cracking up in laughter.

Cyril Ramaphosa's look-alike amused many people on TikTok. Image: @theflexor03

Source: UGC

SA cracks jokes over President Cyril's look-alike

TikTok user @theflexor03 shared the clip in which a woman made quite an interesting discovery about Cyril's look-alike. The lady was sitting in the car as she laughed uncontrollably at the gent, who was a security guard at the entrance looking like Ramaphosa.

The man's features were similar to those of the president, which many South Africans agreed upon in the comments. The footage amused many and clocked over 551K views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

The video amuses SA

Mzansi netizens were entertained by the clip as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter.

Lesedi said:

"Ramaphosa before the fame."

Ma’xaba added:

"They literally look the same."

Verushka wrote:

"Cupcake authenticity approval."

Deborah was amused:

"You made my year I'm ready to go to 2025. Done."

Boitumelo Matlabe62 commented:

"I think he is the son of Ramaphosa."

Cyril Ramaphosa look-alike opens up about life as the president’s ‘twin'

Briefly News previously reported that being the president of a nation is one thing, but looking like the president is a whole other ballgame.

Johannesburg local Joel Chinyai is often mistaken for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Chinyai said that people are adamant that he is Ramaphosa, no matter how usually he tells them he's not. He's been asked about service delivery, and many people stop him to take pictures with the 'president.

