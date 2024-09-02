“Ramaphosa From Temu”: SA Cracks Jokes Over President Cyril’s Look-Alike
- South Africans were left in stitches after a video of President Cyril Ramaphosa's look-alike surfaced online
- The clip caught the attention of many, generating loads of views, thousands of likes and comments
- Mzansi netizens were amused by the footage as they rushed to the comments section with jokes and laughter
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
A video of South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa's look-alike roaming the streets of Mzansi has people cracking up in laughter.
SA cracks jokes over President Cyril's look-alike
TikTok user @theflexor03 shared the clip in which a woman made quite an interesting discovery about Cyril's look-alike. The lady was sitting in the car as she laughed uncontrollably at the gent, who was a security guard at the entrance looking like Ramaphosa.
The man's features were similar to those of the president, which many South Africans agreed upon in the comments. The footage amused many and clocked over 551K views, along with thousands of likes and comments.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Watch the video below:
The video amuses SA
Mzansi netizens were entertained by the clip as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter.
Lesedi said:
"Ramaphosa before the fame."
Ma’xaba added:
"They literally look the same."
Verushka wrote:
"Cupcake authenticity approval."
Deborah was amused:
"You made my year I'm ready to go to 2025. Done."
Boitumelo Matlabe62 commented:
"I think he is the son of Ramaphosa."
Cyril Ramaphosa look-alike opens up about life as the president’s ‘twin'
Briefly News previously reported that being the president of a nation is one thing, but looking like the president is a whole other ballgame.
"No way we got a South African John Wick before GTA 6": SA floored after Zulu gent spots "John Wick"
Johannesburg local Joel Chinyai is often mistaken for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Chinyai said that people are adamant that he is Ramaphosa, no matter how usually he tells them he's not. He's been asked about service delivery, and many people stop him to take pictures with the 'president.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za