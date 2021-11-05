Joel Chinyai is a 51-year-old father of two who is often mistaken for President Cyril Ramaphosa

Hailing from Limpopo, the Joburg resident has people begging him for snaps and asking him about service delivery

Chinyai spoke with a local publication about his life in the public eye as a man who looks like one of the most important people in Mzansi

Being the President of a nation is one thing but looking like the president is a whole other ballgame. Johannesburg local, Joel Chinyai, is often mistaken for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Chinyai said that people are adamant that he is Ramaphosa, no matter how many times he tells them he's not. He's been asked about service delivery and tons of people stop him to take pictures with the 'president'.

The Ramaphosa look-alike is a married father of two who owns his own furniture manufacturing company.

A Limpopo man named Joel Chinyai is often mistaken for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Daily Sun reported that Chinyai hails from Limpopo but has been residing in Gauteng for the past 15 years. He revealed that the people who don't think he's Ramaphosa are still convinced that he is somehow related to the president.

Locals even ask Chinyai to send messages to Ramaphosa! How wild is his story?!

