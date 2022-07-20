President Cyril Ramaphosa’s doppelganger ran out of petrol and the man with him decided to capitalise on the moment

TikTok user @romeo_rendy shared the hilarious clip of Cyril’s twin and a brilliant cameraman who ran after him shouting “Mr President”

The people of Mzansi were defeated by the clip and took to the comment section to express their shookness

The price of fuel is so heavy that even our President is running out of petrol lol! Nah, but a man that looks a lot like President Cyril Ramaphosa got stuck without fuel and peeps took the opportunity to make a hilarious clip out of the moment.

Someone used Ramaphosa's lookalike to make a video implying fuel prices are so high that not even the President can afford it, lol. Image: Getty Images

Fuel prices are so high that some are not even sure it is economical to have a job – driving to work is going to cost you more than you are getting paid. It is WILD out here!

TikTok user @romeo_rendy shared a clip of a man who got stuck without fuel, but the hilarious part is that he is uncle Cyril’s twin. The man recording the clip took Micky out of the man, running after him saying “Mr President”. Gahahaha, it is genius.

The people of Mzansi laugh so hard they have to take a second to breathe

This video is just what people needed to brighten up their week. Not only is the man’s resemblance to Ramaphosa uncanny, but the man filming is a total legend.

Take a look at what some amused citizens had to say:

@Virginia said:

“They look the same though ”

@RAPULA KEALOSITSE said:

“For a sec I thought it was himthey look together”

@petronellanaran said:

“haibo epresident polo driverI'm defeatedyou have jokes mara my country eish never dull moment I’m leaving Satafrica eishhh”

@Julez said:

“Yoh, for a moment I thought it was uncle Cyril.”

