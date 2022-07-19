Citizens in Durban and Cape Town held marches to express their anger with the country's leadership

Various organisations in Durban joined together to deliver a list of grievances against President Cyril Ramaphosa

Cape Town citizens marched to hand over a memorandum to complain about several ministers

SOUTH AFRICA - South Africans held marches in Durban and Cape Town to express their frustrations with the government and call for intervention. Marchers in Durban were led by fired African National Congress member Carl Niehaus and Nkosentsha Shezi, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to be arrested.

South Africans in Durban and Cape Town marched against the government. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Various organisations joined together to deliver a list of grievances to the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. According to TimesLIVE, the memorandum was titled “Arrest president Ramaphosa” and requested that police arrest the president when he arrives in the province for the ANC’s conference.

Meanwhile, in Cape Town, citizens marched to hand over a memorandum to the Presidency to call for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, and Police Minister Bheki Cele to be fired. The memorandum stated that South Africans are unhappy with the degradation of the quality of life in the country.

We Are South Africans Founder Gilbert Martin told IOL that it does not plan to hold any shutdowns but rather was pursuing litigation against multiple ministers, government departments and State-Owned Entities.

South Africans react to the marches:

Maanda Chedza said:

“Can someone tell these people that all they need to do is to open a criminal case and provide evidence and their wish will be served.”

Prenta Magwa wrote:

“ANC is in deep trouble, ANC vs ANC. I am not ANC but South African, let me tool and not get involved in their fights.”

Africa Man commented:

“I thought South Africa is different from other African countries. We are destroying our own country.”

Gundo Vhusani Maswime posted

“Unfortunately, the issues on the table will reflect who is marching.”

Sakhokwakhe Derick Shongwe stated:

“Everyone will wake up and start to protest against the real state Captures.”

Thometsana Khiba added:

“Carl is always at the forefront. They are going to destroy businesses again and leave people out of jobs. Sometimes people can’t even see when they are being used by politicians.”

