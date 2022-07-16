Carl Niehaus has once again managed to divide the internet with social media users taking sides with or against him

The former ANC spokesperson took part in a march demanding that #CRMustFall calling for Cyril Ramaphosa to step down as president

Social media users took to the internet to share their opinions on the former spokesperson, former finance minister Tito Mboweni called him 'annoying'

JOHANNESBURG - Some people love him, some people hate him but one thing is certain, Carl Niehaus knows how to divide people's opinions.

He was trending over the weekend after he took part in a march calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down.

Carl Niehaus took part in a march calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down. Photo credit: @niehaus_carl

Social media users took to the internet to share their views with some people supporting the former ANC spokesperson.

For example, Tito Mboweni does not have a high opinion of Niehaus and thinks that he is annoying:

"And this one ⁦@niehaus_carl? What’s he up to? Annoying!"

This is what other social media users had to say about Carl Niehaus

@_AfricanSoil

"Ordinarily, a white person shouldn't even be in the forefront fighting and talking about the struggles of African people, they should provide support and stand at the back.

But Carl Niehaus is in front because there are NO black leaders to do what he's doing...

These are FACTS."

@EdgarLegoale

"Carl Niehaus is not a hired firearm. The man has his own views and ways of doing his own things. Mina, I respect the man because he is consistent in whatever agenda he is pushing. The man is not a flip-flopper like Gwede Mantashe."

@Realthabanim

"One thing i have noticed about Carl Niehaus, he is very consistent on his views unlike many other politicians like Gwede Mantashe who told us "we are lucky the president is a billionaire he won't steal"."

@alfred_cabonena

"If you think Julius Malema, Jacob Zuma, Mzwanele Manyi, Carl Niehaus, Dali Mpofu, EFF, ANC, or Andile Mngxitama are somehow solutions to our problems, you're part of the problem."

