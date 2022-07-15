African National Congress Chairperson Gwede Mantashe had choice words about the party's former member

Mantashe responded to fired member Carl Niehaus leading a group of protestors to Luthuli House

He said that Niehaus behaves like a "hired firearm" and that he can shoot anybody since he has no owner

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress Chairperson Gwede Mantashe took a shot at fired member of the political party, Carl Niehaus during the 15th South African Communist Party national congress on Friday, 15 July.

ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe shaded Carl Niehaus at the SACP congress. Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad & Gulshan Khan/AFP

Source: Getty Images

When questioned about the protestors at the Luthuli House march to get answers about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm theft, Mantashe shared choice words about Niehaus. The pair have had a long history of shading each other. Mantashe told SABC News that the protestors are being led by Niehaus.

“Niehaus behaves like a hired firearm. He can shoot anybody. A hired firearm has no owner, so nobody will account for the licence, that’s the issue with a hired firearm,” the ANC chair said.

Niehaus previously took aim at the minister after the ruling party released a letter apologising to its staff for not paying their salaries for a third month in a row. According to The Citizen, he said Mantashe was a “fat cat minister” who did not have to wait to be paid his R2.4 million annual salary.

Niehaus planned to lay criminal charges against the party’s higher-ups and was dismissed.

South Africans were more concerned that Gwede Mantashe appeared to be under the influence of alcohol:

Bread and Butter Media House said:

“What has the honourable minister been drinking?”

Tshotetsi Tlatlane wrote:

“Is Mantashe drunk?”

tshisaa1 commented:

“Mantatshe sounds and looks drunk.”

Tebogoetsile Peter added:

“Mr Mantashe is definitely drunk.”

