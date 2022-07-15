Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi opened up about spirituality when she was a guest on the first episode of Ntsiki Mazwai's new podcast, Unpopular Opinion

The spiritual teacher expressed that some traditional healers have become reckless and need to be held accountable

The sangoma also shared that Mzansi's traditional bodies need to regulate irresponsible behaviour by people who have a calling

Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi opened up about spirituality when she appeared in 'Unpopular Opinion'. Image: @gogodineondlanzi

Source: Instagram

The popular sangoma shared that some traditional healers have become irresponsible and must be held accountable for their actions. She expressed that in the olden days, healers that became reckless were not recognised as uGogo.

Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi warned sangomas not to reveal sacred practices because "eldership" comes with responsibility.

"I’m Gogo Dineo because I carry eldership."

The spiritual teacher also expressed that she was shook by the lack of outrage when a video of Zodwa Wabantu, who is now a sangoma, trended in which she was dancing in a club while rocking traditional beads. According to TshisaLIVE, she said traditional bodies need to regulate such irresponsibility.

"People can’t just do as they please... So we can’t allow our things to be disrespected."

Peeps took to the podcast's comment section on YouTube to share their thoughts on the first episode and Gogo Dineo's remarks.

Meelarno commented:

"Gogo - 'There are fake Sangomas out there…'; NtkMzw - 'What about the ones that do things to baby daddies?'; Gogo - 'That’s witchcraft'."

lebone mtaung said:

"Thoroughly enjoyed this episode. I have to commend how present you are in this interview, the conversation flows effortlessly. Kudos Ntsiki! Also, uGogo Dineo is the one. Unapologetically herself, a true queen. An impactful teacher. Loved it."

Judge Dijana wrote:

"Amazing take off sis, about time we have alternative media presenting what mainstream considers taboo subjects. Don't ever look back @NtsikiMazwai YAH and the ancestors are with you - this is a great start - remain fearless!"

Hangwi Tshitimbi added:

"Ntsiki, please have her atleast, and I mean at least twice a week, this is a grounding for your show, and she brings us back, I've followed her from Khaya podcasts, I'm in CT, I love both of you, so happy to see you together ? 'There was a receive black hands emoji that disappeared'. I wish all the blessed beautiful blessings for this show."

