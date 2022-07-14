Ntsiki Mazwai's new podcast titled Unpopular Opinion has premiered on YouTube and South Africans are here for it

The opinionated media personality hosted Gogo Dineo Ndlazi in the first episode of the show to unpack spiritualism and their world sangomas

The media personality's fans took to her timeline to share their thoughts on the podcast and many said they're looking forward to more episodes

Ntsiki Mazwai is the host of a new podcast. The opinionated media personality's YouTube show Unpopular Opinion premiered on Thursday, 14 July.

Ntsiki Mazwai’s new podcast ‘Unpopular Opinion’ has premiered. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

The human rights activist hosted traditional healer Gogo Dineo Ndlazi when the podcast made its debut. Gogo Dineo unpacked their world of sangomas and spiritualism with the host.

Taking to Twitter, Ntsiki thanked South Africans who watched the first episode of the new podcast. She wrote:

"Thank you to everyone joining us for the premiere. We appreciate you."

According to The South African, Ntsiki announced earlier this week that she was the host of the podcast. Tweeps took to Ntsiki Mazwai's comment section to share their thoughts on the first episode.

@BrunoSigwela said:

"Great way to start a show. So much wisdom... Enkosini."

@amxhlematandela wrote:

"PLEASE DO YOURSELVES A FAVOUR AND WATCH THIS EPISODE IF YOU HAVEN’T ALREADY. Goosebumps all the way. Yoh."

@manguezecp commented:

"Thank YOU, Ntsiki for the impactful conversation."

@AfricanBlackAsa said:

"Fruitful, I know I can learn more here thank you @ntsikimazwai for this broadcast can’t wait for the next one."

@Chamaine__ wrote:

"What an episode! Serious but a necessary conversation. Thank you."

@GorgeousWandz added:

"I have learnt a lot ! Can't wait for the next episode."

