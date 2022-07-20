Police are monitoring the protest action in Tembisa as angry residents blocked the roadway

Protesters used burning tyres and rocks to blockade the road, causing service delivery in the area to be hampered

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Lt-Col Kelebogile Thepa told road users to avoid major routes in Thembisa

JOHANNESBURG - Police presence in Tembisa is high following protests against the high cost of living. Disgruntled residents blockaded roads with burning tyres and rocks, causing service delivery in the area to be hampered.

Residents in Thembisa are protesting the high cost of living. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Spokesperson Lt-Col Kelebogile Thepa told road users to avoid major routes in Thembisa as burning tyres and debris obstructed the road. According to TimesLIVE, Thepa added that police are closely monitoring the area as protesters planned to convene at the Rabasotho open space and will then proceed to the OR Tambo government precinct.

No injuries were reported as a result of the protest. Gauteng Police Spokesperson Mavela Masondo told SABC News that members from public order policing had been dispatched to monitor the situation in Tembisa.

He said there are a number of streets that have been blockaded with burning tyres and rocks. Masondo added that members are monitoring the situation.

South Africans react to the protest over the rising cost of living:

@Ckhola1745 said:

“Let me guess, tomorrow the prices will fall and everything will be free! A different strategy is needed as opposed to burning and destroying our own infrastructure. Blocking our own people from accessing their work environments; the few that still does have a job.”

@SamSam60757789 wrote:

“I’m lost, how will this result in lower prices again?”

@GueveraLeninist commented:

“They must take it to the presidency, parliament and the North Gauteng High Court. They must force the government and private sector out of their comfort.”

@magoveni2020 added:

“I hope these people will vote wise come 2024.”

