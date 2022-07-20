Six councillors from the African National Congress had their memberships terminated despite appealing to reverse the ruling

The ruling party believes the members breached the party's constitution and behaved contrary to their mandate

The ANC in Mpumalanga said that members should always respect the organisation's principles, values and mandates

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

MPUMALANGA - The African National Congress has decided to terminate the membership of six former councillors for breaching the party's constitution. The now-fired members worked with the Economic Freedom Fighters to ensure that a mayor who was not selected by the ANC’s national executive committee was elected in the Nkomazi Local Municipality.

Six ANC councillors who colluded with EFF have been expelled. Image: Foto24/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The Mpumalanga provincial disciplinary committee took the decision to expel the members after it was found that they behaved contrary to their oaths. According to News24, the six were also found guilty of bringing the ANC into disrepute.

The former members tried to appeal the termination but failed. The decision was welcomed by the ruling party, which said it will go a long way in instilling revolutionary discipline in the ANC.

ANC Mpumalanga said that members should always respect the organisation's principles, values and mandates. It also called for members to adhere to organisational discipline to strengthen the organisation.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Johan Mkhatshwa was elected Nkomazi’s mayor despite not being selected by the party. ANC’s Elections Head Fikile Mbalula told IOL that the North West inter-provincial committee would act against the “ill-disciplined” members who defied the party’s instructions.

South Africans react to the termination of the ANC councillors:

Murendeni Nevhulaudzi said:

“We're tired, South Africa is sinking slowly, let's unite and save our country.”

Methu Mhlanga wrote:

“Any other party would have done the same. Better to go for by-elections than to have sell-outs in the party.”

Lunga Nxumalo commented:

“I don't think they are sorry for themselves, they made a well-calculated move and a wise one.”

Jonathan Letswele added:

“Ill-discipline is not tolerated in the movement.”

Ace Magashule considering taking his fight against the ANC to the Supreme Court of Appeal

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported that suspended African National Congress secretary-general Ace Magashule might not be done fighting the ruling party for suspending him in May.

Magashule was suspended after he failed to abide by calls that he should temporarily leave his position in the ANC top six until he has been absolved of the corruption allegations levelled against him. He was asked to follow the ANC's step aside resolution that was enacted in 2017.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News