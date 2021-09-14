A political reporter who has spoken to Ace Magashule says he might approach the Supreme Court of Appeal to continue fighting his suspension

The ANC suspended-secretary general has lost his second lawsuit against the ruling party's decision to suspend him

Magashule was suspended in May 2021 after he failed to step aside from his position as secretary-general while facing corruption allegations

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress secretary-general Ace Magashule might not be done fighting the ruling party for suspending him in May.

Magashule was suspended after he failed to abide by calls that he should temporarily leave his position in the ANC top six until he has been absolved of the corruption allegations levelled against him. He was asked to follow the ANC's step aside resolution that was enacted in 2017.

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule might not be done fighting the ruling party's decision to suspend him. Images: Thulani Mbele & Leon Sadiki

A political journalist Tshidi Madia says based on conversations with Magashule, he is not prepared to stop fighting his suspension, reports CapeTalk.

Madia stated that she believes Magashule's legal representation is currently taking a close look at the recent judgement before heading to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Madida added that based on conversations with Magashule he stated that he was prepared to approach the Constitutional Court if need be.

It seems, however, that Magahule's bid to the SCA will be in vain because the Johannesburg High Court's latest ruling in his leave of appeal stated that there is no way a higher court will rule differently in relation to Magashule's suspension, reports News24.

High Court dismisses Ace Magashule's bid to challenge ANC suspension, Mzansi says it's time to quit

Briefly News previously reported that Ace Magashule takes another blow in his legal battle with the African National Congress as the Johannesburg High Court dismisses his latest bid.

The suspended ANC secretary-general had approached the High Court for a leave of appeal to reconsider the ruling made in his earlier application against the governing party.

South Africans call on Ace Magashule to quit

Magashule's latest legal battle as Twitter users talking. Many believe that Magashule is wasting money by continuously taking the ruling party to court and believe he should accept his suspension.

Some of Magashule's supporters believe he should continue his bid until his suspension is declared unconstitutional. Here are some of their reactions:

@takalanimasiya said:

"Magashule has made a lot of money, let him go and enjoy his monies in his farms and forget about politics!"

@bigkoostar said:

"The court is wrong by dismissing Ace's application for leave to appeal. There are constitutional matters here that need to be clarified and only the Concourt has a final say on such."

@SiyaMax said:

"Aaii Bra Ace might as well just give up, it seems there's just no winning this one!"

Source: Briefly.co.za