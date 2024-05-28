Andile Mpisane seems to be back to working out after sharing videos of his intense training session

The footballer has been consistent for several months, and it's evident that the negative talk won't keep him down

Briefly News spoke to a fitness expert about Andile's workout session as well as the benefits of his training

Andile Mpisane shared videos of his workout routine. Images: andilempisane10

Andile Mpisane is back with a bang and another workout video. The Royal AM frontman shared a new clip showing off his intense training session, which had social media buzzing with cheers and criticism.

Andile Mpisane shares workout routine

Royal AM chairman, Andile Mpisane, is taking no days off from the gym and recently shared more workout videos.

Taking advantage of his spacious backyard, the reality TV personality showed off his intense training session with help from Vusi Mavreka Hlabangwana.

Speaking to Mothusi Maepa, a fitness expert and certified personal trainer, he told Briefly News about Andile's workout:

"It's called functional training. This type of workout helps with improving his cardiorespiratory system and weight loss."

It's unknown whether Andile is working towards returning to the pitch of simply staying fit; whatever his reason, he is definitely putting in the work!

Mzansi reacts to Andile Mpisane's workout video

Netizens are impressed by Andile's consistency, and claim that he might be ready to hit the field:

sedii_mo_ was impressed:

"Immense dedication."

lulamahz hyped Andile up:

"Show them next season, chairman!"

Mbalipato1 said:

"Next season he will be unstoppable, player of the season!"

Wawazile_ was stunned:

"He is using my dream car as gym equipment."

Meanwhile, some netizens threw shade at Andile while referencing his mom's recent SARS scandal:

Nkosi_Shebi wrote:

"He must be blowing off steam after hearing SARS is after his mother's property."

PkKhanya threw shade at Andile:

"Mommy can't buy him the body?"

Moshe_Meso said:

"I'd never do this if I had money. God knows what his doing by keeping me broke."

Jibril wrote:

"SARS took all the cars and left them with that small van."

