Andile Mpisane is back in the gym and continues to put in the work

The reality TV star shared a new workout video, proving that his time in the gym wasn't just a phase

It's unclear whether the Chairman is preparing for the field or to stay fit, but one thing's for sure - he is putting in the work

Andile Mpisane impressed Mzansi with his consistency in his fitness journey. Images: andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Andile Mpisane recently posted a new video of himself working out. The Kwa Mam'Mkhize star gave netizens an in-depth look into his workout routine, and his hard work seems to be paying off.

Andile Mpisane puts in work at the gym

Another day, another gym video from Andile Mpisane, and our boy is putting in the work! The Royal AM chairman has kept a consistent streak with his fitness journey and is back with his latest clip.

Taking to his Instagram story, the father of four posted his workout video, and this time, he focused on weight-lifting with the help of his trainer.

Twitter (X) user MDN News posted the video:

Mzansi weighs in on Andile Mpisane's workout video

Netizens are impressed that Andile has stayed consistent with his fitness journey:

NtateWilliams said:

"He's getting in shape!"

SamkeloS___ suggested:

"He must play the full ninety minutes next season."

IAMTHEEPREACHER trolled Andile:

"He's doing this so he can caress older women properly. This boy is unruly."

Lethabo4991 was impressed:

"This guy takes his fitness very seriously."

busiwe_bubu hyped Andile up:

"Chairman!"

Qoboqobo4 posted:

"He even looks fitter and has lost weight. Great work, Chairman!"

Sleezy_Luciano predicted:

"In three years from now, this man will be playing for Bafana Bafana."

npm_run_serve wrote:

"I like that he uses the negative comments to better himself."

KG_Mulelwa showed love to Andile:

"He is really trying, hey. Big ups to him."

Andile Mpisane and MaMkhize join Tshwala Bami challenge

In more Andile Mpisane updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the Chairman's dance video with his mom, MaMkhize.

The pair couldn't resist trying out the viral Tshwala Bami TikTok challenge and received mixed reactions from netizens:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News