Andile Mpisane has been dedicated to his fitness journey, and the results are evident

The reality TV personality showed off his workout routine using a resistance parachute and impressed many

Briefly News spoke with a fitness expert to learn more about Andile's workout regimen

Andile Mpisane showed off his high-intensity workout routine. Images: andilempisane10

Andile Mpisane showed off his fitness routine and had Mzansis' tongues wagging. The father of four posted a video of his workout, which consisted of resistance running, and sparked a heated debate among netizens.

Andile Mpisane shows off workout routine

Our boy, Andile Mpisane, has been working on his fitness journey lately and looks better than ever!

When he's not flaunting his lavish life and luxury cars, the Kwa Mam'Mkhize star shows off his high-intensity workout routines, leaving fans to wonder if he plans on making his way back to the soccer pitch.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) MDN News, the Mpisane heir is seen running several laps around his front yard with a parachute attached to his torso.

Fitness expert and certified personal trainer, Mothusi Maepa, spoke with Briefly News about the benefits of using a speed parachute:

"It's mostly used by athletes to improve their speed; there is an added resistance to your legs and glutes as it forces your glutes, calves, quads, and hamstrings with explosiveness."

"There's an alternative to resistance sprints, where you can use a sled and have a partner pull you from behind with a resistance band."

Mzansi weighs in on Andile Mpisane's workout routine

Netizens were impressed with Andile's workout routine and commitment, saying he had the potential to make it big in sports:

Gudeka was impressed:

"Not sure what the parachute is for but that running style looks powerful and great for the game of rugby."

Sleezy_Luciano said:

"He already knows ball. In three years from now, this man will be playing for Bafana Bafana."

Qoboqobo4 was impressed:

"He looks fitter and has lost weight. Great work, Chairman!"

npm_run_serve wrote:

"I like how he redirects the negative comments to better himself."

Meanwhile, some netizens trolled Andile over his fitness regimen:

DjManimo asked:

"Can’t his Mom just buy him a fit body?"

percy_kokong claimed:

"After all this, he eats some burgers and fries and soda and ice cream."

187Mlu threw shade:

"He's still fat to play football."

BlaqRose_G said:

"There's no way he won't gain the weight back."

