Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane recently showed off his new toned body on social media

The reality TV star Andile Mpisane looks toned and fit, and he was photographed inside a gym

Mzansi applauded the soccer star for working hard at the gym to produce those great results

Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane showed off his new body. Image: @andilempisane10

Andile Mpisane has showed off his body transformation. The Royal AM chairman has a toned body, and people are raving about him.

Andile Mpisane shows off hit physique

The Kwa Mam'Nkhize reality TV star, Andile Mpisane, in his latest gym picture. The picture was shared by @Football__Stage, who said Andile Mpisane is trained by Vusi Mavreka Hlabangwana

"Mavreka is transforming the chairman."

MaVreka raves over Andile's progress

The personal trainer, Mavreka, known for his toned legs posted Andile's picture and added some encouraging words for people who also want to follow in Andile's shoes.

"Listen here, construction in progress. Reset to connect with time. With more maturity and God, the journey continues. No rush; we are still going to work. Make it a lifestyle with long-term goals. Pump the gas, and ignite the fire."

Netizens shocked by Andile's transformation

Mzansi applauded the soccer star for working hard at the gym to produce those great results.

@Czwe_Luvuno said:

"He looks physically like a player now; it's time for him to stop clowning, pleasing the crowd and start actually playing to apply Coaches' tactics to help the team."

@SIBONGIS3NI_T said:

"He must keep it up! This is proper stuff!"

@jabu_sono added:

"Dedication and determination."

@ThirstyCitizen

"Slowly but surely, chairman. Minus alcohol, you will be good to go."

@BonisileMt92716 lauded:

"Woooooow that's great keep up the good work young man."

Shauwn and Sbahle speak about Sbu Mpisane

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shauwn Mkhize told her daughter, Sbahle Mpisane, that she and Andile Mpisane have to fix their relationship with their father, Sbu Mpisane.

This was said on the latest Showmax reality show Kwa Mam’ Mkhize Season 2 episode.

Mkhize said her divorce from Sbu should not have gotten in the way of their relationship.

