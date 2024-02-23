A young gent took to his TikTok to do the infamous Mzala dance challenge, which has been difficult for many

He was no exception, the moves were also difficult for him, and he decided to give up on it

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing at him and telling him where he went wrong

Man hilariously botched the Amapiano dance challenge. Images: @derealmr_vibe

A young man who has been practising the Mzala dance challenge decided to give up on it.

However, before doing so, he took to his TikTok account, @derealmr_vibe and uploaded a video of himself trying the moves for the last time. Anyone who knows the dance would advise him to stop because what he was doing was far away from the correct dance.

The gent literally only moved his neck in the weirdest way instead of moving his body smoothly.

The challenge has been making waves on social media. Many people have been trying it, but many failed to deliver it smoothly like the original guys who invented it.

Man gives up on the Mzala dance challenge

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers found the man's Amapiano dance funny

The video got over 147k views, with many online users finding him hilariously funny and telling him where he went wrong.

@Presh commented:

"Ngathi inyoka ivela emgodini " ( you are like a snake coming out of the hole)

Emilly hilariously said:

"POV: The Snake When He Misled Eve"

@Phani Williams555 laughed:

"The moment you lifted your hand, I was already on the floor"

@Lerato Nokwanda Blom joked:

"Even after heating a reset, it still goes back to default."

@Tshegohatso Malepe hilariously encouraged:

"Right movement, wrong body part. Don't give up, though."

@Ke_filwe Pieters relates to the guy:

"Me is you, and you is me."

@Rooikos_Stufuza said the man did an Indian dance:

"Indian version "

