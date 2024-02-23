Global site navigation

Teacher Goes From Catching Lifts in Bakkies to Having Her Own Car, Upgrade Leaves SA Inspired
by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A South African teacher placed in a rural area for work shared how she used to make it to school
  • A video features two clips of her catching a lift on a van and another, of her, driving her very own car
  • The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were inspired by her growth and independence

Teacher
A teacher shared an inspiring video of how she gets to work. Image: @siyo48
Source: TikTok

A Mzansi teacher working in a rural area shared a video reflecting on how she used to make it to work versus how she does now.

Teacher takes the driver's seat

A TikTok video by @siyo48 shows her catching a lift in the back of a van, enduring the hot sun and harsh wind blowing her wig, as she makes her way to work.

The video soon switches to a different clip, showing @siyo48 looking stunning in shades and a lace frontal wig, as she sits in the driver's seat of her car. Talk about an upgrade!

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi inspired by the teacher's upgrade

The video served as a reminder to never despise humble beggings and that through hard work and determination, a better and progressive life is always possible.

SA netizens were inspired by the teacher's journey and reacted with positive comments.

Nisah commented:

"I'm inspired . May you be blessed more ❤️."

Okwe Nurtty Teshie commented:

"Ohh congratulations sisi.❤️At least wena wawuhamba nge van mna ndiya walker ndiphuma nge crocs endlin with long socks to prevent dust ."

TeeM replied:

"Well deserved and congratulations ."

Ngelekanyo Mudau commented:

"Happy for you. I've just started working, and I was placed in a deep rural there is no transport. It is even hard to find a place to rent took a dimeI'm manifesting a car."

mpu44 said:

"How I wish I can work in rural areas ❤."

siphe wrote:

"More blessings sisi❤️."

Nhlavutelo Nyambi replied:

"Congratulations Teacher Siyo ."

J E S S I C A said:

"Yes stranger So happy for you Sis."

Student teacher shares stressful 1st day

In another story, Briefly News reported that one South African student teacher did not have a pleasant experience during her first teaching practicum.

@comfortkhomotj posted a video which showed how she had to deal with noisy and unruly schoolchildren during a lesson.

In the clip, @comfortkhomotj is heard shouting at the top of her lungs as she tries to reprimand the kids and get them to stop making a noise. However, the class continued to go about their disruptive ways.

