Teacher Goes From Catching Lifts in Bakkies to Having Her Own Car, Upgrade Leaves SA Inspired
- A South African teacher placed in a rural area for work shared how she used to make it to school
- A video features two clips of her catching a lift on a van and another, of her, driving her very own car
- The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were inspired by her growth and independence
A Mzansi teacher working in a rural area shared a video reflecting on how she used to make it to work versus how she does now.
Teacher takes the driver's seat
A TikTok video by @siyo48 shows her catching a lift in the back of a van, enduring the hot sun and harsh wind blowing her wig, as she makes her way to work.
The video soon switches to a different clip, showing @siyo48 looking stunning in shades and a lace frontal wig, as she sits in the driver's seat of her car. Talk about an upgrade!
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi inspired by the teacher's upgrade
The video served as a reminder to never despise humble beggings and that through hard work and determination, a better and progressive life is always possible.
SA netizens were inspired by the teacher's journey and reacted with positive comments.
Nisah commented:
"I'm inspired . May you be blessed more ❤️."
Okwe Nurtty Teshie commented:
"Ohh congratulations sisi.❤️At least wena wawuhamba nge van mna ndiya walker ndiphuma nge crocs endlin with long socks to prevent dust ."
TeeM replied:
"Well deserved and congratulations ."
Ngelekanyo Mudau commented:
"Happy for you. I've just started working, and I was placed in a deep rural there is no transport. It is even hard to find a place to rent took a dimeI'm manifesting a car."
mpu44 said:
"How I wish I can work in rural areas ❤."
siphe wrote:
"More blessings sisi❤️."
Nhlavutelo Nyambi replied:
"Congratulations Teacher Siyo ."
J E S S I C A said:
"Yes stranger So happy for you Sis."
