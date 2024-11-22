A TikTok video showing a microscopic view of tripe has left South Africans fascinated and grossed out

The video, with over 5.3M views, revealed what looks like a whole other world inside the layers of flesh

Fans of mogodu debated in the comments whether the close-up look would change their love for the dish or not

A magnified view of tripe was shown in TikTok video. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

TikTok has delivered another viral sensation, and this time, it’s all about mogodu!

Mogodu captured up close

A video showing a microscopic view of tripe at 400X magnification has Mzansi feeling all kinds of emotions. The close-up revealed what looked like a tiny, moving world nestled within the layers of flesh.

South Africans with a love for mogodu found the footage captivating and made their presence felt in the comments.

Tripe video goes TikTok viral

The video was posted on the TikTok account @tiny.world.lens and went viral with more than 50,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Some swore off mogodu forever, saying they’d never eat it again after seeing the microscopic world. Others weren’t fazed, arguing that proper cooking would kill off any bacteria.

See some comments below:

@galelamfiso said:

"3 hours cooking time. Izibulala zonke. ✋🏿 Siyeke."

@pascalittual asked:

"Is there anything perfect under the microscope?"

@tshawekaziamanda commented:

"At least we don't own a microscope in my house. 💃💃🤣"

@makhelwane0 typed:

"😂 I didn’t play this video because I don’t want to ruin tripe for myself."

@nyambose_b stated:

"I'm never eating mogodu again."

@swazibutter mentioned:

"I actually love Mogodu but I'm sensitive so I need the people who were strong enough to watch the whole video to tell me if it's safe to watch it or not. 😭😭"

@user731333264 stated:

"Please don't ruin the experience for us the tripe eaters, we love it."

@con_robot added:

"No wonder why it tastes so good. A lot of rich ingredients there."

Woman shows mogodu she ordered vs what she got

In another article, Briefly News reported that one hun shared a video showing what she received when she ordered a tripe and pap dish from an online store.

After being shared by the lady under her user name, the video attracted 356K views, 8.9K likes, and almost 700 comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News