A TikTok video of a man asking for help with a bizarre Eskom meter left Mzansi in fits of laughter

The post gained traction on the platform with South Africans trolling the ancient-looking device

While the man wanted answers, the video served as comic relief, with hilarious comments flooding in

A South African man complained about his Eskom meter. Image: Stock photo and Dwayne Senior

Eskom problems never fail to bring drama, but this one’s giving more laughs than tears!

A TikTok user shared a video of his ancient Eskom meter with some truly questionable-looking numbers, asking for help to fix the issue.

Mzansi shows old Eskom meter

Instead of advice, however, he got a roast session that Mzansi is absolutely living for. It had an odd design and clearly hasn't been upgraded in years. The man’s plea for help seemed genuine, but netizens had other ideas.

Meter video gains traction

The video on the TikTok account @pelepele_mchunu has racked up over 85,000 views and 500 comments.

See the post below:

Mzansi TikTokkers have jokes for days

The post became pure comic relief for TikTokers dealing with their own Eskom frustrations.

See a few reactions below:

@Celie said:

"You are the reason Eskom is not doing house calls. 😂😂😂"

@gordonthegreat1 commented:

"I'm pretty sure that box is older than the house. 😏😏"

@n'wamashimbyi stated:

"Brace yourself you going to pay the R6 000 fine. 🤣🤣🤣"

@user6211137195434 asked:

"Hi madala when was the last time recharge? 🤣🤣🤣 And you need pest control. 😂😂😂"

@randy_k0 joked:

"Hai, this one is straight on the grid. No recode is needed. 😂😂"

@user3259883436261 wrote:

"Sibusy la awume kancane. 😂😂"

@Mahlako mentioned:

"Eskom must stop playing with their bread and hire contractors to help clients at the Tshwane municipality line. They have our record they must just upgrade those meter boxes and change the old one."

@mjmanoxx added:

"Try to use Vim and dishwasher. Those 3s will turn around after."

Eskom warns customers to update prepaid meters

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Eskom has once again urged customers with prepaid electricity meters to update them or else.

The energy regulator has warned that customers must update their meters to Key Revision Number (KRN) 2 by 24 November, as required by the Standard Transfer Specification Association (STSA).

