“I’m Sure That Box Is Older Than the House”: Ancient Eskom Meter Shows Man Flames, Mzansi Trolls
- A TikTok video of a man asking for help with a bizarre Eskom meter left Mzansi in fits of laughter
- The post gained traction on the platform with South Africans trolling the ancient-looking device
- While the man wanted answers, the video served as comic relief, with hilarious comments flooding in
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Entertainment Award is back. Vote for the best entertainer in South Africa!
Eskom problems never fail to bring drama, but this one’s giving more laughs than tears!
A TikTok user shared a video of his ancient Eskom meter with some truly questionable-looking numbers, asking for help to fix the issue.
Mzansi shows old Eskom meter
Instead of advice, however, he got a roast session that Mzansi is absolutely living for. It had an odd design and clearly hasn't been upgraded in years. The man’s plea for help seemed genuine, but netizens had other ideas.
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
Meter video gains traction
The video on the TikTok account @pelepele_mchunu has racked up over 85,000 views and 500 comments.
See the post below:
Mzansi TikTokkers have jokes for days
The post became pure comic relief for TikTokers dealing with their own Eskom frustrations.
See a few reactions below:
@Celie said:
"You are the reason Eskom is not doing house calls. 😂😂😂"
@gordonthegreat1 commented:
"I'm pretty sure that box is older than the house. 😏😏"
@n'wamashimbyi stated:
"Brace yourself you going to pay the R6 000 fine. 🤣🤣🤣"
@user6211137195434 asked:
"Hi madala when was the last time recharge? 🤣🤣🤣 And you need pest control. 😂😂😂"
@randy_k0 joked:
"Hai, this one is straight on the grid. No recode is needed. 😂😂"
@user3259883436261 wrote:
"Sibusy la awume kancane. 😂😂"
@Mahlako mentioned:
"Eskom must stop playing with their bread and hire contractors to help clients at the Tshwane municipality line. They have our record they must just upgrade those meter boxes and change the old one."
@mjmanoxx added:
"Bengimthanda lengane": Heartbroken man cries in a taxi over failed mjolo, video gets Mzansi talking
"Try to use Vim and dishwasher. Those 3s will turn around after."
Eskom warns customers to update prepaid meters
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Eskom has once again urged customers with prepaid electricity meters to update them or else.
The energy regulator has warned that customers must update their meters to Key Revision Number (KRN) 2 by 24 November, as required by the Standard Transfer Specification Association (STSA).
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za