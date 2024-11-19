Eskom has urged customers to upgrade their prepaid electricity meters before 24 November

Eskom warned customers that their prepaid meters won't work after 24 November if they aren't updated, but it's left South Africans with a few other questions.

Eskom has once again urged customers with prepaid electricity meters to update them or else.

The energy regulator has warned that customers must update their meters to Key Revision Number (KRN) 2 by 24 November, as required by the Standard Transfer Specification Association (STSA).

Eskom has warned that the deadline will not be extended.

Why meters need to be updated

The power utility stated that meters using KRN1 will no longer accept electricity tokens after the 24th.

As a result, the meter will become inoperable, and a replacement could cost up to R12,000. Customers will have to pay for the replacement meter.

“To prevent the meter from becoming inoperable, losing power, and incurring replacement costs, it is critical that all customers, including those who have not purchased electricity in the last six months or more, buy electricity tokens from authorised vendors by 24 November,” Eskom’s distribution executive Monde Bala said.

“This will provide them with two sets of 20-digit codes needed to re-code and update their prepaid electricity meters,” he added.

South Africans have questions

Prosperity Progress asked:

“So, if the person who bridged the meter is an Eskom worker, what do we do?”

Chris China raised two points:

“1—Why are tenants required to update prepaid meters supplied by the municipality? 2—The Energy Department must be able to update these meters remotely.”

Modi Qho asked:

“I'm a tenant and the box is bridged from long before I moved in, what happens?”

Thè-Jer Jermaine laughed:

“Pay R12k for a R800 meter😂😂.”

Gugu MaGwala Letsie joked:

“Lol, customers will call bra Sipho from next door. Case closed.”

Younis Alexander stated:

“Eskom is nothing but thieves. Robbing the poor to support the corrupt and useless.”

Tiago Promiise said:

“Mxm, they are supposed to be going door to door doing that. This is nonsense. Eskom thinks we are stupid.”

Source: Briefly News