South Africans remain reluctant to get the new Smart IDs despite the Department of Homa Affairs' continued efforts to promote them.

South Africans are still not budging when it comes to the Smart ID.

While numerous calls have been made recently for citizens to part ways with their green barcoded ID books, many remain hesitant to do so.

A matter of national security

One reason the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is keen for all citizens to get the new Smart ID is its added security features.

DHA has previously stated that the Smart ID has features that help protect against identity theft. The green barcoded ID is considered more prone to identity fraud.

“We ultimately want everyone to get the smart ID. It will help the government if everyone has a more secure ID document,” Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber previously said.

Why South Africans haven’t made the move

There are two major reasons why many citizens have yet to move to the Smart ID.

Some have complained about the long queues at Home Affairs and their reluctance to wait so long.

Others have complained about the price.

Those who took to social media to complain about the price said they would only move to the new system when it was free.

Here’s what South Africans had to say:

Tanya Brough said:

“I won’t stand in the queue for five hours, get inside, and then hear "we are offline". Not happening. As soon as Home Affairs is competent, people might be bothered.”

Bradley Bissessar added:

“Nothing wrong with the ID book. Now we have to pay to convert from book to smart card. They want to fix what's not broken. Horror affairs is a nightmare to visit.”

Mandla Moyo stated:

“South Africans want everything for free. If the smart IDs were issued for free, everyone would have had one by now.”

Kayza Mnisi said:

“They have to sort out their employees at Home Affairs. I can't go there for four hours to stand in a queue and then get told to come back tomorrow as the system is offline. But when their friends or relatives come, that is when it will start to work. And it costs money.”

Oumanakie Mmago Bassie Chimchim added:

“For me, it is the queues at Home Affairs and the payment for it😏.”

Jodi de Matos asked:

“People avoid Home Affairs like the plague. Can you blame us?”

Jerome Stephanus Davies questioned:

“Why must I pay for my first switch? The government implemented it, so they must cover the cost of the first issue.”

Mmakgwenyape Moabi added:

“We never said we want them. They must give it for free.”

