Eskom's new pre-coded meters will prevent citizens from successfully loading illegally bought electricity tokens

The state-owned entity revealed that in its effort to clamp down on illegal prepaid electricity, illegally obtained units will not work after November

The pre-coding enables customers to buy from verified and authorised vendors, and South Africans reacted to the news

Eskom's new meters will curb illegal electricity units. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Eskom continues to clamp down on illegal electricity as it will introduce pre-coded meters to prevent South Africans from buying from unauthorised vendors.

Pre-coded meters to curb illegal electricity units

According to IOL, the SOE announced that as of November 24, prepaid meters will no longer be able to load electricity bought from illegal sources. Prepaid users will have until then to follow the instructions to recode prepaid meters.

According to Eskom, the meters come pre-coded. This means Eskom prepared the meters for recoding tokens. Whether bought legally or not, old tokens will not work after the meter is recoded. The purpose of the recoding is to make it easy for customers to get electricity from authorised vendors.

South Africans react to the news

Netizens on Facebook discussed Eskom's announcement.

RSA Citizen said:

"What incredibly useless people. There is absolutely nothing they can do properly."

Christopher Reynolds said:

"The ANC takes years to fix the smallest of problems. Those buying illegal electricity tokens must be punished along with those selling them."

Sibusiso Danti said:

"They even have dates. Surely there's a new date for starting to sell new ones again."

Thabo Tlhong said:

"There's always a way."

Cedric Johnson said:

"Like ghost politicians!"

