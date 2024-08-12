A father hilariously offered his young daughter tripe for breakfast but the little one was not having it

One could judge from the little girl's response that she didn't like mogodu and would not choose it any day

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the toddler's response funny

A toddler hilariously refused to have mogodu for breakfast. Images: @Isabel Pavia, @monkeybusinessimages

Source: Getty Images

A video of a young girl reacting to his father after he offered her tripe for breakfast has left the internet in stitches.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @cardoafrika, the dad is heard calling his daughter while carrying a pot full of tripe. He asked her if she didn't want to eat tripe for breakfast.

The funny bundle of joy was not having it. She hilariously declined her father's offer. The young one presumably hates tripe, judging from the way she responded.

"It be your own kids."

Toddler hilariously refuses to eat tripe

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the daughter not wanting tripe

The video gained over 400k views, with many online users laughing at the daughter's reaction.

@Enhle_Intokozo commented:

"I hate tripe with life 😭😭😭."

@grapes🍇 said:

"No one can make me hate tripe 😭."

@Beariana could relate:

"She is me!!!! I’d never eat tripe even if it was the last food on earth!"

@ALISSA🫧 wrote:

"The only correct reaction to tripe.😭😭"

@Miss Walker expressed:

"I’m with her shame, tripe is fear factor food 😭."

@Deb Fanele shared:

"Chilli tripe for breakfast with egg and toast 🥰🥰."

@✭ sarah ✭ commented:

"Same girl same 😭😭 tripe is the worst 😭😭😭."

@Weh Nhlaka said:

"She's so real for that cause why are you eating tripe in the AMs 😭😭😂😂."

Kiddo impresses with mogodu cooking skills

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young kid who cooked mogodu Asian style.

A man on TikTok @pd_jokes was impressed when he saw a child handle cooking tripe from scratch by himself. In the video, the kid washed and boiled the delicacy according to his culture's cooking methods. This one by the child was so detailed, and some people said all cow dung explained why they do not eat mogodu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News