A little Zulu girl claimed to be allergic to mogodu after mommy dished her a hearty meal

The little girl settled for samp, which she enjoyed using chopsticks

The internet cannot get over how cute and funny the little girl is

A mother-daughter moment cracked Mzansi up to the core.

LA little Zulu girl passed on her mother's home-cooked meal, mogodu and claims to be allergic. Image: @zandihla

Source: TikTok

The little girl told her mother she was allergic to Mogodu after her dish was placed before her to devour.

No Mogodu, please

The young girl holding chopsticks made it clear that she was uninterested in the internal meat she was served and gently passed by, claiming to be allergic. After her mother asked her what she would eat if Mogodu were out of the equation, she pointed out the samp that happened to be a part of the home-cooked meal.

The unbothered girl got her way and proceeded to enjoy her samp using chopsticks and the talk about mixing things up.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Tiny bosses

The internet pointed out that:

“The little ones with no bills happen to know more.”

The cute post uploaded by @zandihla, the mom, attracted 951 comments that were funny to read:

@Roxette Nhlamby Nwa”Chauke commented:

“Hey Zandile sister, do you want to kill my baby?! As she said, she’s allergic.”

@Iyfe cross questioned the cutie:

“Hey, how do you know you’re allergic? Please eat.”

@Saziso Mbana welcomed the little one’s excuse and said:

“A person automatically knows what they are allergic to…love you my baby.”

No mogodu for the kids

Briefly News reported on a similar story where a TikTok video captured a little boy refusing to eat tripe for dinner because he thought the meat was a hedgehog. People are stunned by the boy's knowledge, suspecting it may be from the movie Sonic the Hedgehog.

Netizens on the platform can't get enough of the boy's clever comparison and entertaining twang. The adorable child would not taste the mogodu when his mom tried to reason with him. The mother shared the wholesome clip on her TikTok page, @_izibele.

Source: Briefly News