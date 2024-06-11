A lady took to social media to showcase how she cooked her mogodu, which she purchased from Woolies

In the footage, she showed off the process from the beginning to the end, and people were amazed by the results

South African netizens enjoyed watching the lady's clip as they rushed to the comments section expressing their thought

One woman had peeps drooling over her dish. She shared a video on TikTok, which went viral online.

A lady cooked Mogodu, which she purchased from Woolworths, in a TikTok video. Image: @penny_moleleki

Source: TikTok

Woman cooks mogodu from Woolies in a video

TikTok user @penny_moleleki showed off the meal she prepared for her family. In the video, she unveiled the mogodu she bought from Woolworths and then showcased how she cooked the South African traditional dish.

As the clip continued, @penny_moleleki cut some onions and placed them into a pan. She added various spices, tomato paste, mogodu, beans, and celery as they cooked.

The woman then served the dish with rice for her family to enjoy. The video grabbed the attention of online users, garnering over 384K views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the lady cooking mogodu from Woolies

Many people loved the lady's content as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Chanel said:

"I am going to Woolies today just for that mogodu."

Noah shared:

"Yabona, if mogodu was introduced to me prepared like that, I would have eaten it but it is too late I have already decided otherwise."

Londi Dhlamini expressed:

"I’m old school, wanna cook it for a million hours. Salt, onion and green pepper."

Boitee was stunned:

"First time seeing someone eat tripe with rice. Yoh."

just Daddy wrote:

"I love it very much, plus it looks delicious. food prepared with love is always da best meal."

Tsakani Khoza410 commented:

"I enjoyed this video so much."

