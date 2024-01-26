It is always a pleasure going home to visit family and experience the comforts of home, including mom's cooking and sleeping in your childhood bedroom

A student shared a TikTok video highlighting the harsher side of visiting home and the multitude of chores that need to be taken on

The online community came forward to share how difficult and tiring it is, empathizing with her plight

The student shared a number of chores that she has to take on when visiting home. Source:@shannel792/ Getty Images/Brothers91

Many people are there, spending time with their parents for the holidays. It is always comforting, such as having food cooked for you, or sleeping in your childhood bed and being looked after.

But while there are comforts, the flipside includes arduous chores that one has to fulfill for one's parents. One TikTokker shared some of the work she has to do at her parent's home as a student during the school holidays.

Even if no one likes doing it. Its important to respect and do anything for the two people who raised you.

Tough work

The student shared a video showing her opening the gate for cars that come to the house, cooking food for their family, and washing cars, among other things.

The struggle is real

Mzansi's youth made their way to the comments to share in the pain that she was feeling, with many of them empathizing with the struggle of having a number of chores while staying at their parent's house.

Natasha Kankolomwena laughed at her pain:

"Opening the hate killed me "

Ntombie is going through the same struggle:

"Yoh same"

African Child has a profound realization:

"I do more chores at my parents than at my own house and I don’t even have a maid."

Single girlfriend commented:

"I pushed the car the other day"

Lorelie can feel her pain:

"Me too"

