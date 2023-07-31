A content creator from Atlanta posted a vibey TikTok video performing a fire amapiano dance routine

The video humorously depicted how South Africans do house chores while enjoying amapiano music

The footage quickly gained 3 million views, and the dancer got tons of praise from South African viewers

A video of a man doing South African dance moves. Image: @real_madara_dusal

Amapiano music has inspired many content creators worldwide who piggyback off its popularity to get their videos to reach a wider audience.

Madara Dusal dances to amapiano hit songs

A popular content creator @real_madara_dusal based in Atlanta choreographed a dance routine to various amapiano songs and posted the video on TikTok.

The guy showed how he thinks most South Africans do house chores while listening to amapiano music.

The video got lots of praise from SA peeps on the platform, and they said his imitation was spot on. People were entertained by how he managed to clean his house while having the time of his life.

Video of Madara Dusal's dance routine goes viral

His amusing portrayal was a success and clocked 3 million views in just three days.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTok users amused by Madara Dusal's imitation

@123sweetgal2020 asked:

"That's exactly how I clean. How did you know? "

@drizzy_of_facts stated:

"The dusting the couch part is too smooth."

@brn_blak posted:

"The dishes part took me out. "

@tamaralayefa wrote:

"This guy is just too funny."

@biggeralison commented:

"I’m so happy I came across this video, made me happy. "

@supreme40s said:

"Ayyyeee! A good time and burning calories at the same time!"

@itss_yourboy_flvme04 mentioned:

"Bro this is actually how I clean when I play amapiano."

@ykpeters7 posted

"Amapiano will have you sweeping the roof without realising."

